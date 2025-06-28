Prince Harry ‘regrets’ major life decision as US move turns into ‘huge mistake’

The Duke of Sussex is questioning his choice as he watches Royal Family ‘so happy’ while his life in the US becomes his major regret

Prince Harry’s pivotal life decision has turned into a “huge mistake.”

The estranged Duke of Sussex, who took a decision to step down from his royal duties and leave his family behind in the UK to pursue a more carefree and independent life in the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, is now questioning his choice.

As per a source who spoke to New Idea, the father of two has acknowledged the fact that his move to relocate to the United States and ditching the British Royal Family was a huge mistake.

On June 14, 2025, chaos erupted in America after “No Kings” rallies were held against President Donald Trump’s policies and actions, including his purported fascist tendencies and associated democratic backsliding in the country.

During the protests, that took place just a few miles away from the Duke’s Montecito residence, cars were set ablaze, people were injured by fleeing vehicles and stores were looted, leaving Harry “worried” and “considering fleeing the city.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Family marked the vibrant festivities of Trooping the Colour in the UK.

Speaking to the outlet, the insider shared, "Harry's starting to wonder if he made a huge mistake moving to California.”

They added, “Seeing the rest of the royals looking so happy, juxtaposed with what was going on a short drive away from his home, shook him. When you have a young family over him, it's easy to see why he's having regrets."

For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020.

