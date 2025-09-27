Home / Royal

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie postpone Denmark return amid US stay

Prince and Princess of Denmark extended their stay in Washington D.C

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are prolonging their stay in the United States, despite expressing a strong desire to return home.

On Friday, the Danish Royal Palace confirmed in a statement that the Prince and Princess of Denmark are extending their stay in Washington D.C.

The statement said, "The Ministry of Defense announced this morning that HRH Prince Joachim will be extended in his position as Defense Industry Attaché and Deputy Defense Attaché in Washington DC until the end of August 2027. HRH Prince Joachim, together with HRH Princess Marie and their two children, HRH Count Henrik and HRH Countess Athena, will therefore remain living in Washington DC, where the children also attend their daily schooling."

It added, "As defense industry attaché and deputy defense attaché, Prince Joachim reports to the Ministry of Defense and in his daily work to the ambassador in Washington, DC."

Notably, the Danish royal couple and their two children, Count Henrik, 16, and Countess Athena, 13, shifted to the US when Joachim took the position of Defense Industry Attaché and Deputy Defense Attaché in September 2023.

Before that, the family resided in Paris, where they had relocated in 2019.

The update comes months after Prince Joachim said two major relocations in six years had impacted his family, noting they still hope to return home but haven’t ruled out staying abroad.

He stated, "We have a desire to come home. But we also do not rule out the possibility of staying abroad. Now we have to see. For now, it is on our radar, when the post here stops, we will return home."

To note, Princess Marie made a visit to Denmark in August, with her teenage children, to carry out engagements with some of her patrons.

