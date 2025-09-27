Home / Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla announce State Visit to Holy See for major event

Buckingham Palace shares about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming State Visit to the Vatican

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

King Charles and Queen Camilla will soon embark on a State Visit to the Holy See.

On Saturday, September 27, GB News reported that the British monarch and the Queen Consort will undertake a State Visit to Vatican City in late October to mark a milestone celebration.

Next month, the Royal Couple will join Pope Leo XIV in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee Year.

A Jubilee Year is a special year of celebration and mark a significant religious event in the Catholic tradition, occurring every 25 years. The celebration included prayer, pilgrimages, and special ceremonies in Rome.

Charles and Camilla’s upcoming State Visit will also honour the cooperation between the Church of England and the Catholic Church, echoing the Jubilee Year’s theme of walking together as “Pilgrims of Hope.”

Although the exact dates of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s State Visit have not been confirmed yet, it is noted that the trip will take place in the second half of October.

Notably, the visit to Vatican will be Their Majesties’ first since the death of Pope Francis and the election of Pope Leo XIV earlier this year.

For the unversed, King Charles have been on official visits to the Holy See five times throughout his life, which took place in April 1985, April 2005, April 2009, April 2017, and October 2019.

