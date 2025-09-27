King Frederik, Queen Mary stand strong together amid resurfaced scandal

No scandal or controversy can weaken King Frederik and Queen Mary’s strong bond!
After the shocking 2023 Madrid scandal resurfaced and renewed scrutiny of the monarch, the Queen of Denmark displayed her unwavering trust in Frederik with a powerful gesture.
On Friday, September 26, the Danish Royal Family shared a delightful update about the King and Queen, highlighting the couple’s united front amid ongoing buzz.
Joined by the former Danish Queen, Margrethe II, Frederik and Mary radiated bliss during the latest engagement.
Sharing about their new engagement, the palace penned, “At a small gathering at Frederiksborg Castle, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe revealed today a particularly creative work for Their Majesties the King and Queen: two embroidered chairs, created on Queen Margrethe's own initiative for the Royal Couple's seats when the Majesties visit the castle.”
They continued to share that the embroideries were designed by Queen Margrethe herself and feature the King and Queen’s crowned monograms.
Describing Their Majesties’ monograms, the Royals detailed them as “a blue mirror monogram, FF X, for His Majesty The King and a red M for Her Majesty The Queen. Around the monograms, flowers unfold on a dark blue bottom with small turquoise dots: tulips, roses, lilies, iris, clematis, bellis and velvet flower.”
“At the front of the chair, Queen Margrethe has added her signature, the M-24, as a personal detail,” they added.
The Royal Family further noted that the special chairs are now part of Frederiksborg's permanent collection and will be used by Their Majesties when the Royal Couple visits the site.
King Frederik’s Madrid scandal:
The Madrid scandal refers to a surprising controversy that emerged in 2023 when then-Crown Prince Frederik was spotted with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova in the Spanish capital, sparking rumors of their affair.
Shortly after the photos were released publicly by Spanish magazine Lecturas, Casanova denied the speculation; however, the Royal Family maintained silence on the matter.
Now, in September 2025, the scandal has reemerged as the socialite has filed a lawsuit against the publication, seeking €1 million in damages for alleged violations of her privacy and image rights.