Shakira cracks hilarious joke as she celebrates ‘packed’ stadium in San Diego

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour hitmaker performed a thrilling concert in San Diego on Thursday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Shakira cracks hilarious joke as she celebrates ‘packed’ stadium in San Diego
Shakira cracks hilarious joke as she celebrates ‘packed’ stadium in San Diego

Shakira’s San Diego performance was nothing short of electrifying!

After performing to a full crowd at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego this week, the 48-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter turned to Instagram to share her joy over the thrilling experience.

In the caption, the Waka Waka crooner also cracked a hilarious joke.

“San Diego, last night it was amazing to see Snapdragon Stadium so packed! Our 42nd sold out show!” the songstress gushed, adding, “Thanks to all of you! This tour in America has been out of this world! I love you.”

The Hips Don’t Lie singer then made a playful joke, writing, “And in the end, I'm leaving with a Shakidollar for the hotel!”

Shakidollar is a dummy currency note playfully created by Shakira’s fans, featuring her image and the text “THE SHEWOLF STATE,” named after the songstress’s eighth studio album, She Wolf.

In the last slide of the large carousel of photos and videos shared in the post, the Whenever, Wherever singer shared a clip showing her excitedly holding the Shakidollar.

The gallery also showcased some exciting glimpses from Shakira’s show in San Diego, including an electrified crowd, the packed stadium, thrilling performance, and fun backstage moments.

Shakira’s next concert of LMYNL world tour is scheduled at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Read more : Entertainment
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twins tear up as they exit court during final trial phase
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twins tear up as they exit court during final trial phase
Diddy shares twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs with his late ex Kim Porter
Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood glam to Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ wedding
Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood glam to Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ wedding
The ‘Euphoria’ starlet glows in pink at the star-studded wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy
Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo surprise fans with spectacular BST Hyde Park collab
Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo surprise fans with spectacular BST Hyde Park collab
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker gushes over the ‘Drivers License’ songstress after joining her on stage at BST Hyde Park 2025
Rihanna, son Riot serve family goals at A$AP Rocky's Paris Fashion Show
Rihanna, son Riot serve family goals at A$AP Rocky's Paris Fashion Show
Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, shares two sons,RZA and Riot with partner A$AP Rocky
Lisa Kudrow revives her iconic role for highly anticipated final season
Lisa Kudrow revives her iconic role for highly anticipated final season
'No Good Deed' star confirmed the news herself in a statement that she’s returning to the final season
Kim Kardashian reveals Khloé's sweet nickname in heartfelt 41st birthday post
Kim Kardashian reveals Khloé's sweet nickname in heartfelt 41st birthday post
The SKIMS founder paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her youngest sister, Khloé Kardashian, on Instagram
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky dazzle with glamorous Paris appearance
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky dazzle with glamorous Paris appearance
'Diamonds' singer and the 'Praise the Lord' rapper spotted together to attend Paris Fashion Week
Katy Perry drops photo with special companion after Orlando Bloom split
Katy Perry drops photo with special companion after Orlando Bloom split
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry began dating each other in 2016
Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' visual film with emotional message
Miley Cyrus drops 'Something Beautiful' visual film with emotional message
The 'Flowers' crooner's new visual film, 'Something Beautiful' was premiered on Friday
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's split sparks viral 'Rosé Curse' theory among fans
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's split sparks viral 'Rosé Curse' theory among fans
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had parted their ways after nine years together
Millie Bobby Brown drops BTS glimpses of highly-anticipated 'Enola Holmes 3'
Millie Bobby Brown drops BTS glimpses of highly-anticipated 'Enola Holmes 3'
'Enola Holmes 3' is expected to release across theatres next year
Khloé Kardashian warmly returns Kourtney’s birthday love with sweet reply
Khloé Kardashian warmly returns Kourtney’s birthday love with sweet reply
Kourtney Kardashian shared a loving tribute to ring in sister, Khloé Kardashian’s 41st birthday