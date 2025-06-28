Shakira cracks hilarious joke as she celebrates ‘packed’ stadium in San Diego

Shakira’s San Diego performance was nothing short of electrifying!
After performing to a full crowd at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego this week, the 48-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter turned to Instagram to share her joy over the thrilling experience.
In the caption, the Waka Waka crooner also cracked a hilarious joke.
“San Diego, last night it was amazing to see Snapdragon Stadium so packed! Our 42nd sold out show!” the songstress gushed, adding, “Thanks to all of you! This tour in America has been out of this world! I love you.”
The Hips Don’t Lie singer then made a playful joke, writing, “And in the end, I'm leaving with a Shakidollar for the hotel!”
Shakidollar is a dummy currency note playfully created by Shakira’s fans, featuring her image and the text “THE SHEWOLF STATE,” named after the songstress’s eighth studio album, She Wolf.
In the last slide of the large carousel of photos and videos shared in the post, the Whenever, Wherever singer shared a clip showing her excitedly holding the Shakidollar.
The gallery also showcased some exciting glimpses from Shakira’s show in San Diego, including an electrified crowd, the packed stadium, thrilling performance, and fun backstage moments.
Shakira’s next concert of LMYNL world tour is scheduled at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Monday, June 30, 2025.