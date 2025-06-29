Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ returns to top spot on UK singles chart

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter’s recent track, Manchild, has reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the U.K.’s official singles chart.

Manchild debuted in the top spot earlier this month before Alex Warren’s Ordinary took the spot a week later. This latest single is Sabrina’s fourth U.K. No. 1 song after Espresso, Please Please Please and Taste.

On June 27, the Short n Sweet hitmaker singer’s hit song returned to top spot for its second non-consecutive week at the summit.

Following her major milestone, Sabrina’s fans took to social media to celebrate the achievement.

A fan wrote on X, “Sabrina really said “pop domination” and delivered. Manchild isn’t just a hit—it’s a whole moment.”

Another praised the singer, “Crazy how women have to write entire anthems about emotionally stunted men just to get a little recognition.”

“Something about sabrina loving… can’t remember?? i think it’s… being on… top..??? right?” a third noted.

Sabrina’s new milestone comes after she attended Olivia Rodrigo’s concert, a few years after their alleged feud.

She attended the show at Olivia’s BST Hyde Park concert in London, England, with a close friend Paloma Sandoval and an older sister Sarah Carpenter.

On the work front, her new album, Man's Best Friend, is set to release on August 29, 2025.

