‘Squid Game’ role becomes ‘career’ highlight for Lee Jung-jae

Lee Jung-jae confessed that his Squid Game character became a “career-defining role” for him.
The Korean actor was casted Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, in the hit Netflix series.
During a chat with Metro, he shared, “Player 456, Gi-hun was put on an emotional rollercoaster in season one. When I was reading the scripts for seasons two and three, I knew that he would be put on another rollercoaster, and even more so.”
Lee added, “So I thought, wow, if I just play this character very well, it’s going to be a very amazing, career-defining role for me.”
In the popular show, his character was struggling financially so he joined a deadly game to win a cash prize of 45.6 billion South Korean won (£24.4million).
“When I read the very last page of the script for season three, it just exceeded all the expectations that I had,” the 52-year-old actor noted.
Lee starred alongside Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Jo Yu-ri, Lee David, and Roh Jae-won in Squid Game.
To note, the third and final season of the popular Korean series, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, was released on June 27, 2025.