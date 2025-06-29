‘Squid Game’ role becomes ‘career’ highlight for Lee Jung-jae

Lee Jung-jae starred as Player 456 in the hit Netflix series, ‘Squid Game’

Lee Jung-jae confessed that his Squid Game character became a “career-defining role” for him.

The Korean actor was casted Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, in the hit Netflix series.

During a chat with Metro, he shared, “Player 456, Gi-hun was put on an emotional rollercoaster in season one. When I was reading the scripts for seasons two and three, I knew that he would be put on another rollercoaster, and even more so.”

Lee added, “So I thought, wow, if I just play this character very well, it’s going to be a very amazing, career-defining role for me.”

In the popular show, his character was struggling financially so he joined a deadly game to win a cash prize of 45.6 billion South Korean won (£24.4million).

“When I read the very last page of the script for season three, it just exceeded all the expectations that I had,” the 52-year-old actor noted.

Lee starred alongside Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Jo Yu-ri, Lee David, and Roh Jae-won in Squid Game.

To note, the third and final season of the popular Korean series, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, was released on June 27, 2025.

