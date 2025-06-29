Dua Lipa celebrates major career milestone alongside fiancé Callum Turner

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa quietly got engaged in December last year

Dua Lipa knows the best way to celebrate her huge career milestone alongside her fiancé, Callum Turner.

The 29-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter turned to her official Instagram handle on June 29th to release a few sneak peek into her intimate celebrations.

Dua marked five sold-out shows in a row as part of her ongoing third concert tour, Radical Optimism, with a bunch of close pals and her fiancé.

According to her post, the critically known singer decided to throw a small gathering at a local bar for her team after reaching new heights of popularity.

She began her post with a never-before-seen video clip of herself drinking a full glass of "Guinness" drink accompanied by Callum.

"5 SOLD STADIUMS IN A ROW!!!! ~ ONLY ONE WAY TO CELEBRATE!!!! BY SPLITTING THE G!!!!!!" she penned beside her post.

As her post gained traction on social media, several fans flocked to her comments section with their touching congratulatory messages.

One fan commented, “You did that, 5 sold-out stadiums!!!!! So proud of you superstar.”

“5 stadiums, 1 legend, and zero crumbs left. SHE ATE,” another gushed.

A third user chimed in, “Cannot deal with how iconic you are having a lock-in, in a Dublin pub immediately after a sell-out stadium gig.”

Dua Lipa has been supported by Callum Turner during her headline-grabbing concert tour, Radical Optimism.

For those unaware, the couple confirmed their secret engagement earlier this month.

She kicked off her concert tour last year and will conclude in Mexico City on December 5th, 2025. 

