Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal share sweet PDA-filled night at Glastonbury 

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are packing on PDA at Glastonbury festival!
Over the weekend, the Gladiator II star and the Close To You singer were spotted in festival’s VIP area.
In the photos, published by Daily Mail, Paul could be seen draping his arm around his girlfriend Gracie, who was wearing Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a simple white top and polka dot head scarf.
Meanwhile, the Aftersun star donned his trademark short shorts from Adidas with a Boston cap and a pair of sunglasses to keep a low profile.
The loved-up appearance of the coupe comes after Gracie’s set at the West Holts stage on Friday, June 27, where Mescal was seen dancing among the revellers in support.
Later in the night, Mesal and Gracie were seen celebrating together and partied until 3AM at The Glade stage to catch a DJ set by American artist Seth Troxler, as per The Sun.
“Glastonbury just thank you so much. I will never ever stop pinching myself that we got to do this,” she wrote on Instagram after her mesmerizing performance of her hits like That’s So True, Close To You, and I Love You, I’m Sorry.
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams have been romantically linked since June 2024 after they were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date.