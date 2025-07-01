Khloé Kardashian finally reveals her plastic surgeries

Khloé Kardashian opens up about all the cosmetic surgeries she received including face life, botox and nose job

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Khloé Kardashian finally reveals her plastic surgeries
Khloé Kardashian finally reveals her plastic surgeries 

Khloé Kardashian has broken silence on rumors about plastic surgeries.

The reality Tv star recently opened up about all the cosmetic procedures she got done, including box and nose job.

A London-based doctor named Jonny Betteridge discussed her “transformation” on his clinic’s Instagram account.

Khloé commented in the viral post, revealing all the procedures she got done in the recent years.

She explained, “I take this as a great compliment. First off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here's a list of things that I have done. I've been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go.”

The Good American founder had a nose job performed by Dr. Raj Kanodia, “laser Hair for the hairline and everywhere else” at Sev Laser Aesthetics, “botox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek” by 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetic Center.

Khloé also revealed that received soft wave laser for skin tightening from Software Therapy.

After sharing all of her anti-aging secrets and procedures, the Khloud Protein Popcorn founder concluded the post with, “Those photos are actually OVER 15 years ago... Man time does fly.”

To note, Khloé has been open about her weight loss journey, but this marks the first time she's publicly discussed the cosmetic procedures she's undergone.

Read more : Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo reflects on dreamy Glastonbury concerts she will 'never forget'
Olivia Rodrigo reflects on dreamy Glastonbury concerts she will 'never forget'
The 'Traitor' singer mesmerized the audience with a captivating performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival
Jennifer Aniston shares rare moments with Courteney Cox and furry pals
Jennifer Aniston shares rare moments with Courteney Cox and furry pals
'Friends' alum offered a glimpse into her home life and a heartwarming hangout with Courteney Cox
Jennifer Aniston shares adorable photo with Courteney Cox in ‘Monday’ dump
Jennifer Aniston shares adorable photo with Courteney Cox in ‘Monday’ dump
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are known for playing Rachel Green and Monica Geller in the 'Friends'
Miley Cyrus makes thrilling Disney comeback with 'Something Beautiful'
Miley Cyrus makes thrilling Disney comeback with 'Something Beautiful'
The 'Flowers' crooner released her ninth studio album 'Something Beautiful' in May this year
Kris Jenner drops Venice getaway snaps with Corey Gamble after heated argument
Kris Jenner drops Venice getaway snaps with Corey Gamble after heated argument
Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner have been romantically connected since 2014
Louis Partridge pens adorable love note for Olivia Rodrigo after Glastonbury set
Louis Partridge pens adorable love note for Olivia Rodrigo after Glastonbury set
The 'Happier' singer delivered an electrifying headlining set to close out Glastonbury Festival over the weekend
Hailey Bieber posts tender moment with son after taking bold step for Justin
Hailey Bieber posts tender moment with son after taking bold step for Justin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August this year
A$AP Rocky jokingly hints at gender of third baby with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky jokingly hints at gender of third baby with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky joined Rihanna to attend the world premiere of her upcoming animated film, 'Smurfs' on Saturday
Gracie Abrams nails viral ‘Apple’ dance during Charli XCX’s Glastonbury set
Gracie Abrams nails viral ‘Apple’ dance during Charli XCX’s Glastonbury set
Gracie Abrams previously took to the Glastonbury stage herself as a headliner on Friday night
BBC expresses 'regret' after Bob Vylan controversial show at Glanstonbury
BBC expresses 'regret' after Bob Vylan controversial show at Glanstonbury
Bob Vylan sparked controversy with their performance at the Glastonbury Festival last week
Victoria Beckham shares sweet family photo amid feud with son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham shares sweet family photo amid feud with son Brooklyn
Victoria and David Beckham are embroiled in a feud with their oldest son Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz
Kanye West confirms Korean concert after honoring 'Diddy' with Freedom track
Kanye West confirms Korean concert after honoring 'Diddy' with Freedom track
Ye dropped a new song, Never Stop, alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son, King Combs last week