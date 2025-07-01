Khloé Kardashian finally reveals her plastic surgeries 

Khloé Kardashian has broken silence on rumors about plastic surgeries.
The reality Tv star recently opened up about all the cosmetic procedures she got done, including box and nose job.
A London-based doctor named Jonny Betteridge discussed her “transformation” on his clinic’s Instagram account.
Khloé commented in the viral post, revealing all the procedures she got done in the recent years.
She explained, “I take this as a great compliment. First off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here's a list of things that I have done. I've been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go.”
The Good American founder had a nose job performed by Dr. Raj Kanodia, “laser Hair for the hairline and everywhere else” at Sev Laser Aesthetics, “botox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek” by 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetic Center.
Khloé also revealed that received soft wave laser for skin tightening from Software Therapy.
After sharing all of her anti-aging secrets and procedures, the Khloud Protein Popcorn founder concluded the post with, “Those photos are actually OVER 15 years ago... Man time does fly.”
To note, Khloé has been open about her weight loss journey, but this marks the first time she's publicly discussed the cosmetic procedures she's undergone.