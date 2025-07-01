King Charles takes drastic decision for Royal train amid financial issues  

King Charles has taken a major decision to tackle cost concerns of Buckingham Palace.
The British monarch has decided to end the use of the Royal Train after 156 years due to alleged financial issues.
Royal train was a mode of transportation used by the Royal Family since the reign of Queen Victoria. It is expected to be decommissioned in 2027 when the maintenance contract will run out.
A former financial secretary of His Majesty, James Chalmers, told GB News, “The royal train, of course, has been part of national life for many decades, loved and cared for by all those involved. But in moving forward we must not be bound by the past.”
He added, “Just as so many parts of the royal household’s work have been modernised and adapted to reflect the world of today, so too, the time has come to bid the fondest of farewells, as we seek to be disciplined and forward in our allocation of funding.”
As per the tabloids, the cost of maintaining the eight-carriage vehicle was a lot and the train also needed major upgrades to keep it compatible with modern national rail systems.
Royal Family members have seemingly decided to use two new helicopters, which run on as much sustainable aviation fuel as possible, as more efficient form of transpiration.