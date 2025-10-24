Royal

Mike Tindall risks royal fallout with Princess Anne, Prince William, Kate

Princess Anne, Prince William and Princess Kate would clash with Zara Tindall's husband

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Mike Tindall may be stirring tensions within the royal family after a recent move that could put him at odds with Princess Anne, as well as Prince William and Princess Kate.

As per GB News, the former rugby star, 47, may clash with his royal relatives over his role in launching R360, a controversial breakaway rugby league.

Prince William represents Welsh rugby as patron, and Princess Kate fulfills the same duty for England’s Rugby Football Union.

The Princess Royal herself also has long-standing connections as patron of the Scottish Rugby Union.

As the firm had close ties, Mike move might cause friction in the family as the new league threatens the sport’s long-established order.

The R360 initiative shows a game-changing move to change professional rugby through a franchise-based model featuring twelve teams across men's and women's divisions.

The tournament is set to include eight men’s sides and four women’s sides, competing across multiple global cities.

Mike Tindall has teamed up with former Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper and sports agent Mark Spoors to launch the venture.

Funding reportedly came from Middle Eastern investors, similar to golf’s LIV Tour.

Established rugby authorities have reacted strongly, with eight major unions — including England, Ireland, France, Scotland, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia — opposing the plan.

Their collaborative declaration advised that any player signing with R360 faces exclusion from international rugby, including the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

