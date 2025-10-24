Meghan Markle makes surprising first move to mend ties with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is finally considering to bury the hatchet with estranged sister-in-law, Kate Middleton ahead of her upcoming UK visit.
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry - who have been living in the US since 2020, are reportedly planning their first ever joint trip to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.
But before returning to Harry's home country, The Duchess of Sussex is willing to heal her ongoing rift with The Princess of Wales - whom she is reportedly not on speaking terms since years.
An inside source has exclusively told Radar that "Meghan has asked her people to reach out to Kate and organise a call. She hopes this will be the first step towards reconciliation."
Meanwhile, Royal reporter Richard Eden claimed that Meghan's appearance at Paris Fashion Week was part of the plan to get back into the royal fold.
Speaking about Harry and Meghan's highly anticipated trip to the UK, the insider added that it is confirmed, however, the timings are yet to be finalised.
"Obviously, Meghan's anxious about it. She knows all eyes will be on her the minute she lands," they noted.
The source went on to explain that Meghan is "desperate to get ahead of the narrative"
Therefore, "she's making a genuine effort to heal old wounds and they see Kate accepting her back it's bound to soften their feelings towards her," the source added.
For those unaware, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry severed their ties with Kate and her husband, Prince William by making shocking claims against them publicly on various occasions.
From their first ever interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to Harry's controversial memoir, Spare - which came out in 2023, the couple did not miss any opportunity to sabotage Royal Family's image.