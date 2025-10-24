Royal

Queen Camilla exudes grace during meeting with Catholic Sisters

Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photos of Queen Camilla’s new engagement in Rome

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Queen Camilla exudes grace during meeting with Catholic Sisters


Queen Camilla made a sophisticated appearance for a delightful engagement.

During her visit to Vatican City with King Charles on Thursday, October 23, the British Queen Consort carried out a special outing in Rome, where she met Catholic Sisters from The International Union of Superiors General.

For the engagement, Her Majesty exuded elegance in a graceful white dress featuring pleated bottom with a slight slit.

To complement her look, Queen Camilla carried a matching white clutch and wore grey heels.

“The Queen has met Catholic Sisters from The International Union of Superiors General (IUSG). The Union works around the world at grassroots level to support female empowerment,” shared the Royal Family in its new Instagram post on Wednesday, October 23.

They added, “Her Majesty recognised the importance of their efforts and thanked the Sisters for their work.”

During the meeting, the Queen also expressed deep admiration for the sisters’ service to accommodate those surviving conflict, poverty, and displacement around the globe.

According to Vatican News, the sisters concluded the meeting by presenting Sister Sandra De Filippis’s symbolic painting to King Charles’s wife.

The engagement took place at the Pontifical Beda College after Their Majesties graced the 2025 Jubilee Year celebration at the Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls.

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Vatican City on Wednesday, October 22.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Royal Family issues official update after Andrew’s coat of arms removal

Royal Family issues official update after Andrew’s coat of arms removal
Prince Andrew faces shocking new blow after forcibly giving up his royal titles last week

Meghan Markle makes surprising first move to mend ties with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle makes surprising first move to mend ties with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle plans key meeting with Kate Middleton to heal rift before her UK visit

Sarah Ferguson turns to beloved member for ‘support’ amid difficult times

Sarah Ferguson turns to beloved member for ‘support’ amid difficult times
Sarah Ferguson close to 'nervous breakdown' as daughters Beatrice and Eugenie dragged in Jeffrey Epstein controversy

Prince Andrew faces another symbolic blow after he gives up duke title

Prince Andrew faces another symbolic blow after he gives up duke title
Prince Andrew has received the punishment that usually reserved for traitors

Meghan Markle teases exciting comeback after massive backlash

Meghan Markle teases exciting comeback after massive backlash
The Duchess of Sussex makes thrilling announcement after facing huge backlash for insensitive move

King Charles breaks silence on receiving second title amid Vatican visit

King Charles breaks silence on receiving second title amid Vatican visit
King Charles receives Royal Confrater title after the ecumenical service with Queen Camilla

Prince William shares delightful message after King Charles' historic move

Prince William shares delightful message after King Charles' historic move
Prince William drops important message ahead of his apperance at the Earthshot prize Award ceremoney

King Charles and Pope Leo's joint prayer: What it means for two churches

King Charles and Pope Leo's joint prayer: What it means for two churches
King Charles and Queen Camilla joined Pope Leo XIV at the Sistine Chapel, Vatican City, for a historic prayer

Queen Camilla, King Charles visit Papal Basilica, Abbey of St. Paul’s after new titles

Queen Camilla, King Charles visit Papal Basilica, Abbey of St. Paul’s after new titles
King Charles and Queen Camilla steps out for royal outing after receiving honourable titles

Prince Louis' future title in question amid Prince Andrew scandal

Prince Louis' future title in question amid Prince Andrew scandal
Prince Andrew gave up his title of the Duke of York amid continued accusations of his association with Jeffrey Epstein

Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement amid Royal Family crisis

Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement amid Royal Family crisis
Prince Harry and William's uncle Earl Charles Spencer shares delightful news on Instagram

King Charles gives major update after ‘special service’ with Pope Leo

King Charles gives major update after ‘special service’ with Pope Leo
King Charles III breaks silence after his historic movie during Vatican City tour with Queen Camilla