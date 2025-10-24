Queen Camilla exudes grace during meeting with Catholic Sisters

Queen Camilla made a sophisticated appearance for a delightful engagement.
During her visit to Vatican City with King Charles on Thursday, October 23, the British Queen Consort carried out a special outing in Rome, where she met Catholic Sisters from The International Union of Superiors General.
For the engagement, Her Majesty exuded elegance in a graceful white dress featuring pleated bottom with a slight slit.
To complement her look, Queen Camilla carried a matching white clutch and wore grey heels.
“The Queen has met Catholic Sisters from The International Union of Superiors General (IUSG). The Union works around the world at grassroots level to support female empowerment,” shared the Royal Family in its new Instagram post on Wednesday, October 23.
They added, “Her Majesty recognised the importance of their efforts and thanked the Sisters for their work.”
During the meeting, the Queen also expressed deep admiration for the sisters’ service to accommodate those surviving conflict, poverty, and displacement around the globe.
According to Vatican News, the sisters concluded the meeting by presenting Sister Sandra De Filippis’s symbolic painting to King Charles’s wife.
The engagement took place at the Pontifical Beda College after Their Majesties graced the 2025 Jubilee Year celebration at the Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls.
King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Vatican City on Wednesday, October 22.