King Charles, Queen Camilla wrap historic state visit with special message

King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded their historic state visit to Italy on a special note.
On Friday, October 24, Royal Family's official Instagram account released a delightful video featuring the highlights of the King and Queen's two-day trip to the Vatican City and meeting with Pope Leo.
The video was accompanied by a heartfelt message from the 76-year-old monarch, "It has been a particularly special visit to The Holy See, joining Pope Leo XIV to celebrate the Catholic Church’s 2025 Jubilee Year."
It further highlighted the historic first moment - when Charles and Camilla joined the Pope in a public prayer during a unique ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel.
Later on, the king and queen attended a further ecumenical service in the Basilica of St Paul’s Outside the Walls.
This farewell message came shortly after His Majesty's official account offered Royal fans a glimpse into their last public engagement in Italy.
As per the description alongside a slew of photos of the cancer-stricken monarch was a caption which revealed, "The King joined trainee priests, British nationals working in the Vatican and Commonwealth Ambassadors to the Holy See for a special reception in the Pontificial Beda College gardens, following yesterday’s ecumenical services."
"His Majesty also watered an orange tree planted in the gardens to commemorate the State Visit," it added.