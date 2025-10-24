Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla wrap historic state visit with special message

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Queen Camilla's delightful video as Italy tour comes to an end

  By Riba Shaikh
  • |


King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded their historic state visit to Italy on a special note.

On Friday, October 24, Royal Family's official Instagram account released a delightful video featuring the highlights of the King and Queen's two-day trip to the Vatican City and meeting with Pope Leo.

The video was accompanied by a heartfelt message from the 76-year-old monarch, "It has been a particularly special visit to The Holy See, joining Pope Leo XIV to celebrate the Catholic Church’s 2025 Jubilee Year."

It further highlighted the historic first moment - when Charles and Camilla joined the Pope in a public prayer during a unique ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel.

Later on, the king and queen attended a further ecumenical service in the Basilica of St Paul’s Outside the Walls.

This farewell message came shortly after His Majesty's official account offered Royal fans a glimpse into their last public engagement in Italy.

King Charles, Queen Camilla wrap historic state visit with special message

As per the description alongside a slew of photos of the cancer-stricken monarch was a caption which revealed, "The King joined trainee priests, British nationals working in the Vatican and Commonwealth Ambassadors to the Holy See for a special reception in the Pontificial Beda College gardens, following yesterday’s ecumenical services."

"His Majesty also watered an orange tree planted in the gardens to commemorate the State Visit," it added.

