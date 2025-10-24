Royal

Prince Andrew faces another symbolic blow after he gives up duke title

Prince Andrew has received the punishment that usually reserved for traitors

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince Andrew faces another symbolic blow after he gives up duke title
Prince Andrew faces another symbolic blow after he gives up duke title 

Prince Andrew has suffered another public humiliation, as his coat of arms was stripped from Windsor Castle — a punishment usually reserved for traitors.

As per PEOPLE, the disgraced royal’s banner featuring his coat of arms has been removed from Windsor Castle.

The banner once hung beside Prince William’s inside St. George’s Chapel, raised in 2006 when Andrew was appointed a Knight of the Order of the Garter — a centuries-old chivalric honor.

Though never formally stripped of the title, he agreed to relinquish it.

According to The Sun, the display is typically only taken off due to high treason or rebellions against the Crown.

Prince Andrew faced this blow after he announced on October 17 that he would give up his royal titles and honors for the sake of the royal family’s public scrutiny.

In a statement released via Buckingham Palace, he said that the decision was made "[in] discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family."

"[We] have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," he said.

Andrew noted, "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first."

Prince Andrew, who insists he’s done nothing wrong, retreated from public life in 2019 as outrage grew over his friendship with disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Royal Family issues official update after Andrew’s coat of arms removal

Royal Family issues official update after Andrew’s coat of arms removal
Prince Andrew faces shocking new blow after forcibly giving up his royal titles last week

Meghan Markle makes surprising first move to mend ties with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle makes surprising first move to mend ties with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle plans key meeting with Kate Middleton to heal rift before her UK visit

Sarah Ferguson turns to beloved member for ‘support’ amid difficult times

Sarah Ferguson turns to beloved member for ‘support’ amid difficult times
Sarah Ferguson close to 'nervous breakdown' as daughters Beatrice and Eugenie dragged in Jeffrey Epstein controversy

Queen Camilla exudes grace during meeting with Catholic Sisters

Queen Camilla exudes grace during meeting with Catholic Sisters
Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photos of Queen Camilla’s new engagement in Rome

Meghan Markle teases exciting comeback after massive backlash

Meghan Markle teases exciting comeback after massive backlash
The Duchess of Sussex makes thrilling announcement after facing huge backlash for insensitive move

King Charles breaks silence on receiving second title amid Vatican visit

King Charles breaks silence on receiving second title amid Vatican visit
King Charles receives Royal Confrater title after the ecumenical service with Queen Camilla

Prince William shares delightful message after King Charles' historic move

Prince William shares delightful message after King Charles' historic move
Prince William drops important message ahead of his apperance at the Earthshot prize Award ceremoney

King Charles and Pope Leo's joint prayer: What it means for two churches

King Charles and Pope Leo's joint prayer: What it means for two churches
King Charles and Queen Camilla joined Pope Leo XIV at the Sistine Chapel, Vatican City, for a historic prayer

Queen Camilla, King Charles visit Papal Basilica, Abbey of St. Paul’s after new titles

Queen Camilla, King Charles visit Papal Basilica, Abbey of St. Paul’s after new titles
King Charles and Queen Camilla steps out for royal outing after receiving honourable titles

Prince Louis' future title in question amid Prince Andrew scandal

Prince Louis' future title in question amid Prince Andrew scandal
Prince Andrew gave up his title of the Duke of York amid continued accusations of his association with Jeffrey Epstein

Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement amid Royal Family crisis

Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement amid Royal Family crisis
Prince Harry and William's uncle Earl Charles Spencer shares delightful news on Instagram

King Charles gives major update after ‘special service’ with Pope Leo

King Charles gives major update after ‘special service’ with Pope Leo
King Charles III breaks silence after his historic movie during Vatican City tour with Queen Camilla