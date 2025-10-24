Prince Andrew faces another symbolic blow after he gives up duke title 

Prince Andrew has suffered another public humiliation, as his coat of arms was stripped from Windsor Castle — a punishment usually reserved for traitors.
As per PEOPLE, the disgraced royal’s banner featuring his coat of arms has been removed from Windsor Castle.
The banner once hung beside Prince William’s inside St. George’s Chapel, raised in 2006 when Andrew was appointed a Knight of the Order of the Garter — a centuries-old chivalric honor.
Though never formally stripped of the title, he agreed to relinquish it.
According to The Sun, the display is typically only taken off due to high treason or rebellions against the Crown.
Prince Andrew faced this blow after he announced on October 17 that he would give up his royal titles and honors for the sake of the royal family’s public scrutiny.
In a statement released via Buckingham Palace, he said that the decision was made "[in] discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family."
"[We] have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," he said.
Andrew noted, "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first."
Prince Andrew, who insists he’s done nothing wrong, retreated from public life in 2019 as outrage grew over his friendship with disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.