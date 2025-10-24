Jeffrey Epstein ties to Virginia Giuffre lawsuit: Prince Andrew's scandals before royal exit

Prince Andrew has made multiple headlines in the last two decades, unfortunately for all the wrong reasons.
King Charles’ brother recently stepped down from this royal title, The Duke of Sussex, after he was involved in another major scandal.
Let’s take a look at all the infamous controversies Andrew was involved in before he stepped down from the royal title.
Prince Andrew's connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Prince Andrew's friendship with disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came into light in late 2010.
One year later, The Evening Standard reported that the royal had previously stayed at Jeffrey’s homes in Florida and Manhattan.
Moreover, the former duke also received £1.5 million personal loan from the American financier, that was paid off in 2017.
Prince Andrew gets accused of having coerced sex with Florida teen
Back in January 2015, Prince Andrew was accused of having coerced sex with a Florida teenager, a woman later identified as Virginia Giuffre.
The alleged victim field a Florida civil suit against Jeffrey Epstein, in which she claimed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father had sex with her on three separate occasions.
As per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the teenager was 17 at the time and Jeffrey told her "to give the prince whatever he demanded" and to "report back on the details."
However, a Florida judge ruled in April 2015 that the accusations of sexual misconduct against the royal were "lurid" and "unnecessary.”
Virginia Giuffre filed lawsuit against Prince Andrew
Virginia Giuffre filed lawsuit against Prince Andrew under the Child Victims Act in August 2021.
According to a statement provided to PEOPLE, she said at that time, "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear.”
In the first hearing, the former duke’s lawyers called the suit "baseless, non-viable and potentially unlawful."
One year later, Sarah Ferguson’s husband settled the case out of court for an undisclosed amount.
Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in 2025.
Queen Elizabeth stripped Prince Andrew of his royal and military titles
After multiple controversies and assault lawsuit, Buckingham Palace announced In 2022 that Queen Elizabeth has stripped Prince Andrew of his royal and military titles.
Royal Family announced one day after a judge rejected to throw out the lawsuit against Andrew, "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.”
As part of the late Queen’s decision, the 65-year old retained his title as Duke of York but could no longer use "His Royal Highness" in any capacity.
Prince Andrew receive backlash due to Giuffre's memoir
Virginia Giuffre wrote her memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, before she committed suicide.
In her bombshell book, the alleged victim claimed that she had sex with the royal three times, including when she was 17.
She also discussed her 2022 confidential settlement with Prince Andrew, saying she pursued it in hopes of getting him to acknowledge her experience.
Virginia wrote, "The Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well.”
Her bombshell claims were a major factor in Prince Andrew's decision to step down from his royal titles.
Prince Andrew gives up his title as Duke of York
Prince Andrew announced on Friday, October 17, that he would no longer be using his titles and honors, including the Duke of York.
Buckingham Palace released his statement, which read, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.”
Andrew further stated, “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”
His ex-wife will be known as Sarah Ferguson, as she can no longer use Duchess of York.
However, their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie will continue to have the title of princess.