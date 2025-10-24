Royal Family issues official update after Andrew’s coat of arms removal

Royal

  • By Sidra Khan
Buckingham Palace has shared first update after Prince Andrew’s latest setback.

The British Royal Family’s official Instagram account shared a major update on Friday, October 24, reporting about King Charles’s latest engagements amid the ongoing chaos in the institution.

On the second day of his State Visit to Vatican City, the British monarch carried out a major engagement after marking the 2025 Jubilee Year celebration with Pope Leo XIV just a night before.

During his latest outing, His Majesty attended a special reception in the Pontificial Beda College gardens, where several key people joined him.

“The King joined trainee priests, British nationals working in the Vatican and Commonwealth Ambassadors to the Holy See for a special reception in the Pontificial Beda College gardens, following yesterday’s ecumenical services,” noted the palace.

After gracing the reception, the King commemorates the State Visit by watering an orange tree planted in the gardens.

This official update from the Royal Family comes after the former Duke of York, in his ongoing series of embarrassing scandals and shocking setbacks, suffered yet another blow.

On Thursday, October 23, The Sun reported that Andrew’s banner featuring his coat of arms – which was raised at Windsor Castle in 2006, when he became a Knight of the Order of the Garter – was removed from the royal residence.

According to the outlet, the display is typically only removed in cases of high treason or rebellions against the Crown.

It went on to share that the coat of arms – featuring three lions of England, the harp of Ireland and Scotland’s lion rampant – was on display over the weekend, but has not been seen since Wednesday, October 22.

