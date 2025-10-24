Royal

Meghan Markle teases exciting comeback after massive backlash

The Duchess of Sussex makes thrilling announcement after facing huge backlash for insensitive move

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Meghan Markle teases exciting comeback after massive backlash


Meghan Markle is all set for another exciting venture!

The Duchess of Sussex shared a joint Instagram post with her lifestyle brand As Ever on Thursday, October 23, to tease a thrilling surprise as she gears up for a huge comeback.

“Save The Date 10.28.25,” she captioned.

Accompanying the caption was a delightful video featuring the mother of two strolling in a scenic grove, with the ground covered with dry leaves and sun puddles, creating a peaceful and natural atmosphere.

Dressed in a chic sleeveless black ensemble with a white coat over it, Meghan exuded elegance in a sleek hairdo that complemented her look.

The Duchess, seemingly gearing up to launch a new product for her brand, announced the thrilling update weeks after facing massive backlash over her insensitive move.

After attending the 2025 Paris Fashion Week, Prince Harry’s wife received major backlash for posting an Instagram Story of her visit.

At one moment in the clip – filmed to a spot close to the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, where Princess Diana was killed in a tragic car crash in 1997 – Meghan was seen putting her feet up insider of her car, which sparked outrage among royal watchers and fans, who called the Duchess out for her insulting move.

“I don’t understand what on earth she was thinking,” said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, calling the video “insensitive beyond belief.”

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in April 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Meghan Markle makes surprising first move to mend ties with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle makes surprising first move to mend ties with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle plans key meeting with Kate Middleton to heal rift before her UK visit

Sarah Ferguson turns to beloved member for ‘support’ amid difficult times

Sarah Ferguson turns to beloved member for ‘support’ amid difficult times
Sarah Ferguson close to 'nervous breakdown' as daughters Beatrice and Eugenie dragged in Jeffrey Epstein controversy

Queen Camilla exudes grace during meeting with Catholic Sisters

Queen Camilla exudes grace during meeting with Catholic Sisters
Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photos of Queen Camilla’s new engagement in Rome

Prince Andrew faces another symbolic blow after he gives up duke title

Prince Andrew faces another symbolic blow after he gives up duke title
Prince Andrew has received the punishment that usually reserved for traitors

King Charles breaks silence on receiving second title amid Vatican visit

King Charles breaks silence on receiving second title amid Vatican visit
King Charles receives Royal Confrater title after the ecumenical service with Queen Camilla

Prince William shares delightful message after King Charles' historic move

Prince William shares delightful message after King Charles' historic move
Prince William drops important message ahead of his apperance at the Earthshot prize Award ceremoney

King Charles and Pope Leo's joint prayer: What it means for two churches

King Charles and Pope Leo's joint prayer: What it means for two churches
King Charles and Queen Camilla joined Pope Leo XIV at the Sistine Chapel, Vatican City, for a historic prayer

Queen Camilla, King Charles visit Papal Basilica, Abbey of St. Paul’s after new titles

Queen Camilla, King Charles visit Papal Basilica, Abbey of St. Paul’s after new titles
King Charles and Queen Camilla steps out for royal outing after receiving honourable titles

Prince Louis' future title in question amid Prince Andrew scandal

Prince Louis' future title in question amid Prince Andrew scandal
Prince Andrew gave up his title of the Duke of York amid continued accusations of his association with Jeffrey Epstein

Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement amid Royal Family crisis

Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement amid Royal Family crisis
Prince Harry and William's uncle Earl Charles Spencer shares delightful news on Instagram

King Charles gives major update after ‘special service’ with Pope Leo

King Charles gives major update after ‘special service’ with Pope Leo
King Charles III breaks silence after his historic movie during Vatican City tour with Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla, King Charles receive prestigious titles from Pope Leo

Queen Camilla, King Charles receive prestigious titles from Pope Leo
King Charles and Queen Camilla given highest honour currently conferred by the Holy See