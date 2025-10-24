Meghan Markle teases exciting comeback after massive backlash

Meghan Markle is all set for another exciting venture!
The Duchess of Sussex shared a joint Instagram post with her lifestyle brand As Ever on Thursday, October 23, to tease a thrilling surprise as she gears up for a huge comeback.
“Save The Date 10.28.25,” she captioned.
Accompanying the caption was a delightful video featuring the mother of two strolling in a scenic grove, with the ground covered with dry leaves and sun puddles, creating a peaceful and natural atmosphere.
Dressed in a chic sleeveless black ensemble with a white coat over it, Meghan exuded elegance in a sleek hairdo that complemented her look.
The Duchess, seemingly gearing up to launch a new product for her brand, announced the thrilling update weeks after facing massive backlash over her insensitive move.
After attending the 2025 Paris Fashion Week, Prince Harry’s wife received major backlash for posting an Instagram Story of her visit.
At one moment in the clip – filmed to a spot close to the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, where Princess Diana was killed in a tragic car crash in 1997 – Meghan was seen putting her feet up insider of her car, which sparked outrage among royal watchers and fans, who called the Duchess out for her insulting move.
“I don’t understand what on earth she was thinking,” said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, calling the video “insensitive beyond belief.”
Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in April 2025.