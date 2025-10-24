Sarah Ferguson turns to beloved member for ‘support’ amid difficult times

Sarah Ferguson is under strain as the Jeffrey Epstein controversy intensifies and now engulfs her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.
Fergie is believed to be on the verge of a "nervous breakdown" since a report recently published by The Daily Mail suggesting that in an email to his lawyer Paul Tweed in 2011 Epstein claimed that he financially supported Sarah.
He also claimed that Sarah paid a visit to him with her daughters after his release from the prison.
“[Sarah] took apartments in New York. She was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow. She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities,” Epstein claimed in the email.
Now, royal expert Phil Dampier has revealed how the author thinks about Epstein's newly emerged email mentioning her daughters.
"I'm told she has been on the edge of a nervous breakdown. I can reveal her older sister Jane has recently flown over from Australia to comfort her in the UK," Phil told.
He continued, "Sarah is in a bad way and it's hardly surprising. She needed support and Jane has been there for her when she needed it."
This update came just a week after Sarah's ex-husband Prince Andrew announced that they both voluntarily relinquish their royal titles and recede further into exile from royal life.
They will no longer represent the firm in public nor they will be a part of any royal engagement.