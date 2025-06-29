Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce keep romance alive with stylish NYC date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their summer together!
The Lover crooner and the Kansas City Chiefs player stepped out in coordinated outfits for a date night in New York city on Saturday, June 28.
In the images, obtained by PEOPLE, Swift could be seen holding hands with Kelce as they made glamorous appearance in the Big Apple.
For the date night, the Cardigan singer slipped into a pink and white houndstooth Balmain dress, which features gold metal chain straps and six gold buttons down the front.
She complemented her elegant outfit with a tan purse and minimal jewelry while adding inches to her already tall frame with matching heels.
Meanwhile, the NFL star rocked an oversized short-sleeve white dress shirt which he paired with blank pants, matching black shoes and a pair of stylish shades.
The couple’s date night in New York City comes days after Taylor Swift gave a surprise performance at Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends concert at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.
On Tuesday, June 24, the pop superstar performed her 2014 hit Shake it Off at the concert, which is a part of Tight End University — the annual three-day summer training camp Travis Kelce founded in 2021 with fellow NFL star George Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen.