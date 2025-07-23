Venus Williams announces engagement to Andrea Preti after historic win

Andrea Preti and Venus Williams sparked rngagement rumors at Milan Fashion Week
Andrea Preti and Venus Williams sparked rngagement rumors at Milan Fashion Week

Venus Williams has announced engagement with Andrea Preti after winning historic match.

According to PEOPLE Magzine, American tennis star marked her return to court after 16-month layoff with a win and a big annoucement.

Williams pulled off a lovely win at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, defeating 23-year-old Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4.

It marked her first singles win in nearly a year and made her the oldest player to win a WTA tour-level singles match since Martina Navratilova did it at 47 in 2004.

In a post-match interview, Rennae Stubbs asked about her engagmenet and life after the new change she replied, “My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing. There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis?”

“You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play," she added.

The couple sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted outside of a tennis training session in Rome with Williams wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand.

The rumors only intensified when the pair attended the Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week later that month, and Williams was photographed rocking what appeared to be a square-cut diamond in the middle of a pavé-set on her left hand.

