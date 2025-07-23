Carlos Alcaraz takes major decision ahead of US Open after losing Wimbledon

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz took a major decision for his better performance ahead of the US Open.

According to The Guardian, after losing the Wimbledon title to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, the five-time Grand Slam champion has decided to snub the Canadian Open to focus on the next major tournament of the season.

The 22-year-old, in a post on X, wrote, “After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year. I have small muscle issues, and I need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next. To the tournament and to my fans in Canada, I am very sorry, I will see you next year!”

After the latest announcement, he has joined Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Jack Draper among the top players who will skip the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Sinner and Novak have so far only withdrawn from the Toronto Open, while the Indian Wells champion will also miss the Cincinnati Open next month to recover well from the Wimbledon injury for the rest of the season.

After the withdrawal of world No. 1 and 2, Alexander Zverev, the world No. 3, and Taylor Fritz, ranked No. 4, are the top contenders for the title.

It is worth noting that numerous players have criticised the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tours scheduling on different occasions; even last month the Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA) filed a lawsuit against the governing bodies over the same issue.

