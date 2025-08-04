Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex pens supportive letter ahead of final court hearing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex-girlfriend, Virginia "Gina" Huynh, has submitted a letter of support to a New York judge.
On Sunday, August 3, the music mogul’s ex, who was referred to as "Victim-3" in his indictment, plead judge Arun Subramanian to grant Combs bail.
She requested the judge to "allow him to continue caring for his family and fulfilling his responsibilities while still subject to the Court's supervision."
Huynh also claimed the Bad Boy Records producer is not a danger to the public.
“I believe it is important for the Court to have a full picture of who he is beyond the allegations. Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes,” she added.
Huynh further wrote, “Throughout the investigation and proceedings, he has been cooperative, respectful and compliant. He has substantial ties to his family and community. Allowing him to be at home will also support the healing process for all involved."
For those unaware, the American rapper has been facing serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering since his arrest in September 2024.
Notably, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025.