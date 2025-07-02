John Legend gives bombshell statement on Kanye West’s rude insults

John Legend has finally responded to Kanye West’s latest bizarre insults.
Back in March, Ye took a dig at the All of Me singer during an interview with DJ Akademiks, saying, “Look at John Legend’s old sissy a**.”
Kanye further insulted John, “I ain’t never do nothing wrong to that n****. I changed generations of his life. And he got on that f****** ass hot sweater. They said he smells like mashed potatoes.”
The 46-year old singer has finally addressed Kanye’s controversial remarks during his appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning Radio show
John said, “He was very obsessed with me wearing sweaters. He was very obsessed with the sweaters, and he said I smelled like mashed potatoes. What kind of potatoes? Cheesy, garlic?”
The host Peter Rosenberg inquired if the American rapper’s insults “offended” or made him “sad.”
John explained that everything made him sad, but he himself didn't mind because he smelled great. Peter agreed, confirming that Justin smelled fantastic.
The pop icon reminisced old times when he used to work with “old Kanye”, who was full of energy back then.
John Legend wrapped up the discussion, stating that he was unaware of Kanye's “political” views, a reference to the controversy surrounding the Runway singer’s anti-semitic comments.