Kansas City Chiefs face major shake-up after devastating season 

In the latest development, it has been reported that the Kansas City Chiefs have fired their wide receivers coach Connor Embree after players expressed their frustration for two seasons.
Embree has been dismissed from the team after seven seasons, three as the wide receivers coach, with head coach Andy Reid expected to conduct a dramatic overhaul after the Chiefs failed to reach the playoffs this season.
According to ESPN's Nate Taylor, players like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy were quite unsatisfied with Embree's training and were relying on Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins for improvement.
Taylor once again highlighted his claims during an appearance Thursday on KC Sports Network, saying, "I know I said earlier that there were players that were frustrated with Connor Embree and that happens in the league, when teams struggle."
"But that was the case and you know, Connor Embree had mutltiple years. it was unfortunate but that was the reality of the situation," he added.
Moreover, it is reported that Embree might not be the only coach on the way out at Kansas City.
Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has been associated with the Titans' head coaching role, and the organisation have also asked to interview Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Nagy is expected to depart the Chiefs even if he doesn't land the Titans job.
Mike McDaniel and Kliff Kingsbury have been linked with replacing him.