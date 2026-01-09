Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Kansas City Chiefs face major shake-up after devastating season

The Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs after ending their season with a 6-11 record

  • By Hania Jamil
Kansas City Chiefs face major shake-up after devastating season
Kansas City Chiefs face major shake-up after devastating season 

In the latest development, it has been reported that the Kansas City Chiefs have fired their wide receivers coach Connor Embree after players expressed their frustration for two seasons.

Embree has been dismissed from the team after seven seasons, three as the wide receivers coach, with head coach Andy Reid expected to conduct a dramatic overhaul after the Chiefs failed to reach the playoffs this season.

According to ESPN's Nate Taylor, players like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy were quite unsatisfied with Embree's training and were relying on Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins for improvement.

Taylor once again highlighted his claims during an appearance Thursday on KC Sports Network, saying, "I know I said earlier that there were players that were frustrated with Connor Embree and that happens in the league, when teams struggle."

"But that was the case and you know, Connor Embree had mutltiple years. it was unfortunate but that was the reality of the situation," he added.

Moreover, it is reported that Embree might not be the only coach on the way out at Kansas City.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has been associated with the Titans' head coaching role, and the organisation have also asked to interview Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Nagy is expected to depart the Chiefs even if he doesn't land the Titans job. 

Mike McDaniel and Kliff Kingsbury have been linked with replacing him.

Chloe Kim dislocates shoulder, Olympic return now in danger
Chloe Kim dislocates shoulder, Olympic return now in danger
Pokémon TCG ‘Perfect Order’ set launches March 27, 2026
Pokémon TCG ‘Perfect Order’ set launches March 27, 2026
Liverpool line up another defensive signing amid January transfer window
Liverpool line up another defensive signing amid January transfer window
Anthony Joshua pays emotional tribute to friends killed in Nigerian car crash
Anthony Joshua pays emotional tribute to friends killed in Nigerian car crash
David Coote sentenced over indecent image of 15-year-old boy
David Coote sentenced over indecent image of 15-year-old boy
Terry Yorath, former Leeds United and Wales star dies at 75
Terry Yorath, former Leeds United and Wales star dies at 75
Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury
Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Who will win more Grand Slams in 2026?
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Who will win more Grand Slams in 2026?
Major sports events in 2026: FIFA World Cup, Wimbledon and others
Major sports events in 2026: FIFA World Cup, Wimbledon and others
Sabalenka cruise into Brisbane quarterfinals, eye Australian Open glory
Sabalenka cruise into Brisbane quarterfinals, eye Australian Open glory
Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans, rules out coaching career
Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans, rules out coaching career
Lewis Hamilton rings in 41st birthday with emotional note after 'draining year'
Lewis Hamilton rings in 41st birthday with emotional note after 'draining year'

Popular News

Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison

Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
an hour ago
Massive landfill collapse in Philippines leaves one dead, 38 missing

Massive landfill collapse in Philippines leaves one dead, 38 missing
2 hours ago
Chloe Kim dislocates shoulder, Olympic return now in danger

Chloe Kim dislocates shoulder, Olympic return now in danger

3 hours ago