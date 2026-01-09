Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison

The ‘Trap Queen’ rapper received an 11-month early release from prison after serving three years behind bars for drug trafficking

Fetty Wap is back to spotlight after serving three years behind the bars.

The 34-year-old American rapper, who was sentenced for six years in prison over drug trafficking charges in 2022, is no longer in custody and has been released from the federal prison in Minnesota, Rolling Stone reported on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

After getting an early release, the Trap Queen rapper is now set to serve the remainder of his sentence on home confinement, which will end on November 8.

Following his transfer, Fetty Wap issued his first message, expressing gratitude to everyone who supported him all this time.

The rapper also noted that he is committed to making a meaningful impact in the future.

“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me,” the My Way rapper stated.

He continued, “Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

Fetty Wap was taken into custody in October 2021 in Queens just before he was set to perform at Rolling Loud NYC, after federal charges were made public alleging he moved large quantities of drugs from California and sold them in Long Island.

He later pleaded guilty in August 2022 to a cocaine distribution conspiracy charge and received a six-year prison sentence in May 2023. The rapper had been serving his time at a low-security prison in Minnesota and was originally expected to be released in December 2026.

