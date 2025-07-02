Kanye West’s Australian visa cancelled over ‘Heil Hitler’ single 

Kanye West’s Australian visa has been cancelled after his controversial single, Heil Hitler.
On Wednesday, July 2, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke revealed that Ye will be denied entry to the country after over his anti-semitic track.
The American rapper released, Heil Hitler, on May 8 and was called out for “promoting Nazism.”
Tony told BBC, “He's been coming to Australia for a long time. He's got family here and he's made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again. Once he released the Heil Hitler song, he no longer has a valid visa in Australia.”
The minister added, “It wasn't a visa for the purpose of concerts. It was a lower-level and the officials still looked at the law and said, you're going to have a song and promote that sort of Nazism, we don't need that in Australia.”
Kanye has flown to Australia numerous times. He was recently planning a trip to visit the family of his Australian wife, Bianca Censori.
The Runway singer sparked romance rumors with Bianca two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.
Kanye and Bianca officially exchanged the wedding vows on December 20, 2022.