'The Office' star announces retirement from comedy to pursue 'something bigger’

One of the most beloved stars of hit NBC sitcom, The Office, has announced retirement from the comedy to pursue “something bigger.”
Craig Robinson, who brought Darryl Philbin to life in the hit series, took to his Instagram handle on July 1, to share the heartbreaking news with his fans.
He shared a selfie video of himself, in which he could be heart saying, “Hey, everybody! Just wanted you to hear it from me: I am quitting comedy.”
The 53-year-old actor further added, “But not for nothing. It's been an amazing run and y'all have been amazing and wonderful. But I'm following something bigger. So, thank you so much. I love you and stay tuned.”
“Life update: I'm officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling. Stay tuned. I'm working on something huge,” Craig added in the caption.
Hours later, he shared another video to further tease his next career endeavor without revealing too much details.
“Hey, you guys got any advice for me while I'm trying to get my business afloat? I hit a few bumps in the road and I sure would appreciate your guys' tips. Thank you!” the actor said.
Besides The Office, Craig Robinson also appeared in the many other comedy series, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Cleveland Show, Killing It, Mr. Robot and Hot Tub Time Machine as well as its 2015 sequel.
He also showcased his exceptional comedic skills in movies like, Pineapple Express, Shrek Forever After, This Is The End and Sausage Party.