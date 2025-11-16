Entertainment

Vivian Benitez breaks silence on age gap with husband Rufus Sewell

Vivian Benitez, who is 29 years younger than her Rufus Sewell, says their relationship is based on equality

Vivian Benitez has spoken out about the comments people make regarding the big age gap between her and her husband, actor Rufus Sewell.

The pair tied the knot on July 17, 2024, at Manorbier Castle in Wales, following their engagement by the end of 2023.

Benitez, who is 29 years younger than her husband, says their relationship is based on equality and they both share a strong bond.

The Arsenal star stated that she is not dependent on Sewell and that they both put in the similar effort for their relationship.

The 28-year-old stated, “We both contribute equally.”

Furthermore, the Criminal Minds alum discussed the impact of negative comments on herself, as many people made some assumptions regarding her that she married The Sandman alum for some benefits.

In an interview on the In Good Company podcast, the Sky Dancers Grown Up artist stated she has learned to ignore the criticism and are entirely focused on what she and Sewell know to be true.

Moreover, Benitez shared that Sewell is not just her husband, but her best friend. The couple have now become each other's support, and have built a happy life together.

For those unaware, the pair started dating in 2019 and made a romantic red carpet debut together in 2021.

