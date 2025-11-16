Entertainment

Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk raises concerns about daughter Lea

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper parted ways back in 2017 after welcoming their daughter Lea

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Bradley Coopers ex Irina Shayk raises concerns about daughter Lea
Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk raises concerns about daughter Lea  

Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk broke her silence on co-parenting her daughter, Lea De Seine, amid his romance with Gigi Hadid. 

As the Maestro star’s relationship looms, the Russian fashion model sat down with People for an in-depth conversation, where she opened up about raising her eight-year-old daughter.

During the interview, Irina shared that she wanted to protect her only daughter, whom she co-parents with Bradley.

"I just feel like there are so many beauty standards out there that, of course, I try to protect my daughter from," the 39-year-old supermodel noted.

She continued, "I'm literally in the right time in my life. I'm a mother and I feel very comfortable in my own skin."

At one point, Irina also talked about the imperfections and not being confident due to the escalating beauty standards of society. 

This conversation comes a few weeks after a report suggested that Bradley Cooper is not in a rush to get married to Gigi Hadid.

In September, an insider told RadarOnline that the critically acclaimed actor finds the topic of marriage "terrifying."

"He has an idealistic view of his parents’ marriage, which was rock-solid up until his dad died in 2011. So it’s hard for him to leap," the tipster shared.

As of now, neither Gigi Hadid nor Bradley Cooper has responded to these ongoing wedding rumors.

It is important to note that Irina and Bradley began dating in 2015 and called it quits two years after Lea was born in 2017. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jonas Brothers celebrate success of their Christmas movie

Jonas Brothers celebrate success of their Christmas movie
Jonas Brothers ring in the season with a smash-hit ‘A Very Jonas Christmas’ movie

Nana, her mother sustain injuries in shocking armed robbery, agency confirms

Nana, her mother sustain injuries in shocking armed robbery, agency confirms
The K-pop artist and her mother subdued an armed burglar at their home and handed him over to the police

Jeremy Renner scraps Yi Zhou claims of 'peaceful' agreement

Jeremy Renner scraps Yi Zhou claims of 'peaceful' agreement
Yi Zhou shared that she and Jeremy Renner's attorney have reached an agreement after dropping bombshell allegations

Glen Powell reveals creative process behind masterpiece’The Running Man’

Glen Powell reveals creative process behind masterpiece’The Running Man’
Glen Powell sings praise of ‘The Running Man’ director Edgar Wright

Infamous 'Beyoncé Homecoming' fan Sydney Hardeman dies by suicide

Infamous 'Beyoncé Homecoming' fan Sydney Hardeman dies by suicide
'Beyoncé Homecoming' viral fan committed suicide at the age of 25

Lady Gaga stuns in black look on Paris date with fiancé amid wedding buzz

Lady Gaga stuns in black look on Paris date with fiancé amid wedding buzz
'A Star is Born' actress and Michael Polansky got engaged in April 2024 after being romantically linked for over three years

Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet battle fans in epic 2-on-2 basketball duel

Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet battle fans in epic 2-on-2 basketball duel
Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler team up against fans for a thrilling basketball clash

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case’s bombshell new update sparks fiery outrage

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case’s bombshell new update sparks fiery outrage
Latest development in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s messy legal battle ignites massive backlash

Cynthia Erivo speak out on Ariana Grande's Singapore premiere incident

Cynthia Erivo speak out on Ariana Grande's Singapore premiere incident
Ariana Grande was left shaken when a wild fan rushed to her and grabbed her at the 'Wicked' Singapore premiere

Glen Powell sparks frenzy with surprise guest during 'SNL' monologue

Glen Powell sparks frenzy with surprise guest during 'SNL' monologue
The 'Anyone But You' actor talked about a previous 'SNL' opportunity, as he brought a surprising guest on stage

‘Stranger Things 5’: 11 thrilling moments to recap before binging new season

‘Stranger Things 5’: 11 thrilling moments to recap before binging new season
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 is set to release its first part on November 26

Taylor Swift set to bring Elizabeth Taylor charm with UK-filmed music video

Taylor Swift set to bring Elizabeth Taylor charm with UK-filmed music video
The hitmaker is speculated to drop a second music video for her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' in a surprising move