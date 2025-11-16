Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk raises concerns about daughter Lea  

Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk broke her silence on co-parenting her daughter, Lea De Seine, amid his romance with Gigi Hadid.
As the Maestro star’s relationship looms, the Russian fashion model sat down with People for an in-depth conversation, where she opened up about raising her eight-year-old daughter.
During the interview, Irina shared that she wanted to protect her only daughter, whom she co-parents with Bradley.
"I just feel like there are so many beauty standards out there that, of course, I try to protect my daughter from," the 39-year-old supermodel noted.
She continued, "I'm literally in the right time in my life. I'm a mother and I feel very comfortable in my own skin."
At one point, Irina also talked about the imperfections and not being confident due to the escalating beauty standards of society.
This conversation comes a few weeks after a report suggested that Bradley Cooper is not in a rush to get married to Gigi Hadid.
In September, an insider told RadarOnline that the critically acclaimed actor finds the topic of marriage "terrifying."
"He has an idealistic view of his parents’ marriage, which was rock-solid up until his dad died in 2011. So it’s hard for him to leap," the tipster shared.
As of now, neither Gigi Hadid nor Bradley Cooper has responded to these ongoing wedding rumors.
It is important to note that Irina and Bradley began dating in 2015 and called it quits two years after Lea was born in 2017.