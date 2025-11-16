Jonas Brothers celebrate success of their Christmas movie

Jonas Brothers have celebrated the success of their latest film, A Very Jonas Christmas.
The brother trio expressed gratitude to their fans for showing unconditional “love” to their work and also appreciated the “cast” and the “crew.”
They reposted a hilarious clip from the movie and noted, “We were always ready for 'Wick by Nick.' A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.”
Jonas Brothers also posted a few pictures from the set on Instagram to show fans what went on behind the scenes to create the successful movie.
They noted, “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is out in the world today and damn it feels good. Thank you for all of the love on this already and a big thank you to our incredible cast and crew. We’re beyond thrilled to share a part of this holiday season with all of you.”
“Three famous brothers race against time and face challenges during a chaotic journey from London to New York, desperate to make it home in time for Christmas with their loved ones,” the official synopsis read.
A Very Jonas Christmas, which was released on November 14, 2025, earned positive views due to its nostalgia and family-friendly plot.