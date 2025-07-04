Jennifer Garner wows in chic look on upcoming series ‘Five Star Weekend’ set

Jennifer Garner has brought her fashion A-game to the set of Five Star Weekend!

On Thursday, July 3, Backgrid shared exclusive photos of the 53-year-old American actress on Instagram, who was seen making a stylish appearance on the set of her upcoming drama series in Los Angeles, California.

In the snaps, the 13 Going on 30 actress looked effortlessly beautiful in a navy knit sweater and a cuffed khaki trousers which she paired with suede boat shoes.

Parted down the middle, Garner’s brown locks cascaded over her shoulders, adding a relaxed, casual vibe to her look.

On the set, the Elektra actress was also seen chatting with the crew and grabbing lunch between takes.

In January 2025, Peacock - an American over-the-top subscription streaming service owned by NBCUniversal – announced a series adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel, The Five Star Weekend, with Jennifer Garner on board to star and executive produce.

First reported to be in development at Peacock in April 2024, the series green light was secured when the Alias starlet agreed to join the project.

Five Star Weekends follows the story of Hollis Shaw (Garner), a famed food influencer known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor. 

In the aftermath of losing someone she loved, Hollis calls her old friends from various phases of her life to her Nantucket residence. As they get back together, old secrets are uncovered, relationships are challenged, and Hollis rediscovers herself.

