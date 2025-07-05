Zayn Malik teases debut rap song after concluding world tour

The wait is finally over—Zayn Malik is back with a vengeance, teasing the highly anticipated new single.
On Friday night, July 4, the former One Direction member teased his new song, Fuchsia Sea, on Instagram.
Zayn also shared lyrics of his upcoming on his official social media account.
He started the single with, “Rise and fall, I fight intimidation, imagination lack across a nation. Got my back against the wall, so much they think I got a brick fascination. Do you remember every conversation? Cause I been conscious of every connotation.”
The pop icon further sang, “And while they concentrate on their elevation, I've got a round trip to the constellation. I'm a convert to the concert. And I did that for inflation.”
Zayn continued the lyrics, “Cause I worked hard in a white band, and they still laughed at the asian. Left a blue mark on a white flag. Then used blood for the painting. If my grandad could go back, lad, there's a fat chance of a backhand.”
The renowned singer announced his upcoming rap song after concluding Stairway to the Sky tour on February 4, 2025.
He released his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, in May 2025.