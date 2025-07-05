Zayn Malik reflects on facing racism back during One Direction days in new song

Zayn Malik has addressed painful experiences with racism during his One Direction days in his upcoming debut rap song.
The Dusk Till Dawn singer officially left the boy band on March 25, 2015.
In the viral teaser of Fuchsia Sea, Zayn recalled being “laughed at” for his “asian” roots back when he was in the “white band.”
He sang, “Cause I worked hard in a white band, and they still laughed at the asian. Left a blue mark on a white flag. Then used blood for the painting. If my grandad could go back, lad, there's a fat chance of a backhand.”
Zayn continued with the lyrics, “Just a young man with his own kid and a wife now, in a new land. I know he dreamed hard, cause they're my dreams, and I grabbed hard with these two hands. As one flame can be turned to another, I never felt shame like mufasa, my brother. If it's all just a game or a class, then I shudder.”
The pop icon’s fans flooded the comment section of his social media account with supportive messages.
To note, Zayn Malik has not announced the release date of his upcoming track Fuchsia Sea.