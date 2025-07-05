Johnny Depp details painful childhood abuse after divorce from Amber Heard 

Johnny Depp has reflected on his abusive childhood years after settling his separation from ex-wife, Amber Heard.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star recalled how his abusive mother, Betty Sue Palmer, taught her how to raise kids by doing exactly the opposite of it.
In a conversation with The Telegraph, Depp recalled his mom, who died at the age of 81, was unpredictable and violent when it came to raising her child.
"She beat me with a f****** stick, a f***** shoe, an ashtray, a phone, it didn't matter, man. But I thank her for that," the Blow actor said.
The 62-year-old American actor and musician continued, "She taught me how not to raise kids. Just do the exact opposite of what she did."
During the interview, he also spoke about the psychological abuse, saying the violence of his mother was easy to handle compared to the violence that gave him endless mental torture.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard bombshell divorce settlement:
Johnny Depp hinted at his bombshell divorce settlement with his former partner in 2017, which led him towards depression.
The Academy Awards nominee was accused of sexual abuse by the Aquaman actress in 2021.
Later on, Depp filed a defamation case against his ex-partner, and their sensational court trial was held in Fairfax County, Virginia, from April 11 to June 1, 2022.
The court ruled on allegations of defamation between formerly married American actors, Depp, as plaintiff, filed a complaint of defamation against defendant Heard claiming $50 million in damages; Heard filed counterclaims against Depp claiming $100 million in damages.
In December 2022, both parties settled and dropped their appeals, with Depp's lawyers Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez stating that Depp would receive $1 million from Heard.