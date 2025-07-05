'Adam Adamant Lives!' star Gerald Harper passes away at 96

Gerald Harper, a renowned name on British TV in 60’s and 70’s, has passed away at the age of 96.

The heartbreaking news has been confirmed by the late actor’s agent on social media on Friday, July 4.

"It is with great sadness that Gerald Harper has recently passed away - he was a valued client before he went to Spain to enjoy his retirement,” CDM Talent Agency announced on Instagram.

The cause of death of the actor is yet to be known.

During his decades-long acting career, Gerald played many iconic lead roles, including the adventure drama Adam Adamant Lives! and a series, Hadleigh.

Following his TV career, the actor returned to his main passion in theatre and gave many hit performances on Broadway with the Old Vic company, playing Iago at the Bristol Old Vic and Benedick at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

His other notable onstage shows include Crucifer of Blood and A Personal Affair at the Haymarket Theatre.

The star also hosted a series of Saturday afternoon shows for BBC Radio 2 in the early 1990s, in which he played classic songs from the past and gave away bottles of champagne and chocolates.

Besides his illustrious acting career, Gerald Harper was also known for his relationship with Coupling and Green Wing star Sarah Alexander in 90’s.

