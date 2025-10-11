Home / Entertainment

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon spark marriage buzz as romance reaches new milestone

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Brad Pitt is moving forward in his personal life, taking a major step in his relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 32, nearly eight years after his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie.

As per PEOPLE, a source revealed that the F1 star and the jewelry designer are now "fully living together" and have moved into a new home.

"Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together," the source said.

They added, "They are really making their home into a home."

Another insider spilled the beans on the budding romance, saying, “They are happier than ever,” noting the couple is "going really strong."

Sharing about Pitt’s feelings, the tipster revealed, "He's so happy and in love" as the pair plans for the future.”

To note, Pitt and Ramon started living in the same house after it was confirmed that the Oscar winner sold his Los Angeles home in August.

He bought the property for $5.5 million in 2023, and sold it only two years later in an off-market deal.

Pitt’s Los Feliz mansion was reportedly targeted by burglars in June during the sale process.

After keeping their romance private for two years, Pitt and de Ramon made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

You Might Like:

Timothée Chalamet 'rejects' Kylie Jenner's family plans amid breakup rumors

Timothée Chalamet 'rejects' Kylie Jenner's family plans amid breakup rumors
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began dating in April 2023

Rami Malek leaves little girl in tears after clarifying Bruno Mars mix-up

Rami Malek leaves little girl in tears after clarifying Bruno Mars mix-up
The 'Night at the Museum' actor recalled an awkward moment at the New York Comic Con

Alex Kingston, ‘Dr Who’ star, details onstage scare that led to shocking diagnosis

Alex Kingston, ‘Dr Who’ star, details onstage scare that led to shocking diagnosis
The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star opens up about the frightening onstage moment that exposed her shocking cancer diagnosis

Taylor Swift’s late high school pal’s mom breaks silence on ‘Ruin the Friendship’

Taylor Swift’s late high school pal’s mom breaks silence on ‘Ruin the Friendship’
Taylor Swift’s new track ‘Ruin the Friendship’ is believed to be about her late high school best friend

Ryan Reynolds blasted over ‘disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds blasted over ‘disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively
The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star made 'disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift mesmerizes with first live performance of ‘Fate of Ophelia’: Watch

Taylor Swift mesmerizes with first live performance of ‘Fate of Ophelia’: Watch
Jimmy Fallon releases exclusive clip of Taylor Swift performing her hit track ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Lady Gaga set to step into fashion world in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

Lady Gaga set to step into fashion world in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel
The Oscar and Grammy-winning star is reportedly set to make an appearance in the upcoming sequel

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas for special Karva Chauth surprise

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas for special Karva Chauth surprise
The ‘Heads of State’ actress expresses her deep affection for Nick Jonas in loving tribute

Blake Lively’s alleged contract leak exposes shocking mega salary details

Blake Lively’s alleged contract leak exposes shocking mega salary details
The 'Gossip Girl' star's alleged salary leak stuns fans with mega payday details

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ becomes her 14th UK chart-topper album

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ becomes her 14th UK chart-topper album
Taylor Swift acheives biggest opening week of her career as 'The Life Of A Showgirl' smashes UK chart records

Megan Thee Stallion secures major award for mental health activism

Megan Thee Stallion secures major award for mental health activism
The 'Wanna Be' hitmaker launched her organization Pete & Thomas in February 2022

Taylor Swift’s ‘Fate of Ophelia’ makes Billboard Radio Charts record

Taylor Swift’s ‘Fate of Ophelia’ makes Billboard Radio Charts record
Taylor Swift makes historic record at Billboard Radio Charts with ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ single