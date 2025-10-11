Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon spark marriage buzz as romance reaches new milestone

Brad Pitt is moving forward in his personal life, taking a major step in his relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 32, nearly eight years after his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie.
As per PEOPLE, a source revealed that the F1 star and the jewelry designer are now "fully living together" and have moved into a new home.
"Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together," the source said.
They added, "They are really making their home into a home."
Another insider spilled the beans on the budding romance, saying, “They are happier than ever,” noting the couple is "going really strong."
Sharing about Pitt’s feelings, the tipster revealed, "He's so happy and in love" as the pair plans for the future.”
To note, Pitt and Ramon started living in the same house after it was confirmed that the Oscar winner sold his Los Angeles home in August.
He bought the property for $5.5 million in 2023, and sold it only two years later in an off-market deal.
Pitt’s Los Feliz mansion was reportedly targeted by burglars in June during the sale process.
After keeping their romance private for two years, Pitt and de Ramon made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.