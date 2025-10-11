Home / Entertainment

Channing Tatum addresses 'Jump Street 3' rumors its possible return

The 'Magic Mike' star recently appeared in his new film, 'Roofman' which premiered in October this year

  By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Channing Tatum addresses Jump Street 3 rumors its possible return
Channing Tatum addresses 'Jump Street 3' rumors its possible return  

Channing Tatum has finally broken his silence on reprising his iconic role in a potential Jump Street 3.

The 45-year-old American actor and film producer has revealed whether the fans can expect the third instalment of the comedic movie franchise. 

In a recent conversation with Variety, Tatum was asked about the future of his role as Jenko in the action film. 

The Step Up actor revealed that the script of Jump Street was "sincerely the best script I’ve ever read for me and Jonah [Hill]."

"I don’t think it’ll ever happen. The problem is the overhead. It would cost as much as the actual budget of the film – if not more – because of all the producers involved. It’s just too top-heavy. It falls over every time," the Blink Twice actor added.

Tatum continued by claiming that he, Jonah Hill, and directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller accepted smaller fees, but ultimately, producer Neal H. Moritz’s fee was far too great to justify.

For the unversed, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor and Jonah Hill starred in the Jump Street film series, which includes 21 Jump Street (2012) and 22 Jump Street (2014).

As of now, the Jump Street creators have yet to announce the new season of the show.

To note, Channing Tatum is currently promoting his new film, Roofman, which premiered on Friday, October 10. 

