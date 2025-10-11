Home / Entertainment

Rami Malek leaves little girl in tears after clarifying Bruno Mars mix-up

The 'Night at the Museum' actor recalled an awkward moment at the New York Comic Con

Rami Malek opened up about being mistaken for Bruno Mars in a candid admission. 

During a special live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast to celebrate a decade of the Mr. Robot series, the actor was asked by host Josh Horowitz if he has ever been mistaken for another celebrity.

"I'll get Oscar Isaac. I get Bruno Mars," the 44-year-old revealed at New York Comic Con.

His fellow podcast guest and Mr. Robot costar Christian Slater then chimed in, "Are you serious?"

Malek replied, "Yeah, that's a thing. We met, and [Mars] goes, 'Oh, my doppelgänger.' This is a thing."

The Bohemian Rhapsody star then proceeded to share a funny story about how he once made a young girl cry over his mistaken identity.

"I was at a Dodgers baseball game, and this sweet little girl came up to me and said, 'Can I have your autograph?' And I said, 'Sure,'" he recalled.

"And she showed me a picture of Bruno Mars, and I said, ‘Oh, I'm sorry, I’m not him,’ " he continued. "She took a beat and then she wept. I took her picture and I signed it Bruno."

Malek and Slater shared the screen in the drama Mr. Robot for four seasons from 2015 to 2019. 

The show followed brilliant but unstable cybersecurity engineer and hacker Elliot Alderson (Malek), who is recruited by a man known as "Mr. Robot" (played by Slater) to join a mysterious group of hackers to take down a global corporation.

Malek won a Primetime Emmy for his role, and Slater won a Golden Globe.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Malek opened up about stepping into the shoes of such a complex character as Elliot and how it sometimes required meticulous "mental gymnastics."

"I think there was a sense of gravity to that character from the very beginning. I mean the immense grief, profound alienation. He's dealing with just a sense of loss," he added. 

Explaining his renowned character, the actor shared, "Someone who is an addict and someone who's a nonconformist and doesn't really know how to communicate with people, but still there's a steely determination inside of him, and I always was able to tap into that."

Mr. Robot initially premiered on June 25, 2015, and its final season ended on December 22, 2019.

