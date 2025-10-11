‘Invincible’ season 4 set to launch in March 2026: Watch trailer

Home / Entertainment

Lee Pace confirmed to join cast of 'Invincible' S4 as Villain Thragg, which intrigued fans regarding forthcoming release

  By Syeda Fazeelat
The popular animated superhero series Invincible Season 4 is set for release in March 2026.

Prime Video has officially released the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming Invincible season 4 during its New York Comic Con panel, which was attended by more than 4,500 fans.

During the panel, Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, and series co-creator Robert Kirkman revealed that the famous actor Lee Pace will voice Thragg, which intrigued fans regarding the forthcoming release.

The powerful leader of the Viltrum Empire. Trained from birth to rule, Thragg is determined to reestablish his empire’s power at any cost.

The cast also includes Matthew Rhys as Dinosaurus, as announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

Invincible’s third season was a hit season on Prime Video’s, which captured tremendous attention and became the most-watched animated season ever.

A critics’ Choice nomination and consecutive Primetime Emmy nods in 2024 and 2025. The show has maintained “Certified Fresh” ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, including a perfect 100% score for Season 3.

The Invincible season 4 will follow Mark as he continues to protect while navigating obstacles and threats that could change humanity’s fate.

Based on the acclaimed comic series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the show features an ensemble cast including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Zazie Beetz.

