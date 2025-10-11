Home / Entertainment

Julia Roberts admits Royal Box blunder at Wimbledon with Benedict Cumberbatch

The 'Notting Hill' star made an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' with Benedict Cumberbatch

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Julia Roberts admits Royal Box blunder at Wimbledon with Benedict Cumberbatch


Julia Roberts shared a hilarious story from last year's Wimbledon Royal Box, where she was seated beside Benedict Cumberbatch.

The After the Hunt actress appeared on The Graham Norton Show with Benedict and recalled their last encounter together at the renowned tennis event last summer.

Roberts revealed that she was sitting between the Sherlock actor and her husband, Daniel Moder, in the Royal Box when Benedict "pointed out to me that I gasp every time the ball is struck."

"In the Royal Box you are supposed to be completely quiet. It is impossible to be silent in that scenario!" she explained.

Wimbledon's Royal Box is a coveted 74-seat suite, in which people such as Royal Family members, heads of government, celebrities, tennis stars, commercial partners, and British armed forces are invited to sit by the Chair of the All England Club.

Elsewhere in the show, Roberts was also asked if she will star in the recently announced Ocean's 14.

A reboot trilogy of the Oceans heist films was released from 2001 to 2007, with many of the original cast members said to be returning 18 years on from the last film.

The Pretty Woman actress kept it coy, sharing she was not part of the planning.

She explained, "We have talked about it, but I didn't know George [Clooney] was going to announce it!"

Ocean's Eleven sparked the first movie project between the pair. They have gone on to work together in several more projects that have made more than $962 million at the box office.

You Might Like:

Blake Lively hit with heartbreak after Taylor Swift’s new album marks 'most brutal' snub

Blake Lively hit with heartbreak after Taylor Swift’s new album marks 'most brutal' snub
The 'Gossip Girl' star is 'heartbroken and humiliated' after the 'Lover' singer’s new album seemingly targeted her

Wendy and Eddie Osefo back to their home after fraud charge arrest

Wendy and Eddie Osefo back to their home after fraud charge arrest
The couple had 16 charges, including seven felonies associated with the alleged fraud surpassing $300

Timothée Chalamet 'rejects' Kylie Jenner's family plans amid breakup rumors

Timothée Chalamet 'rejects' Kylie Jenner's family plans amid breakup rumors
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began dating in April 2023

Rami Malek leaves little girl in tears after clarifying Bruno Mars mix-up

Rami Malek leaves little girl in tears after clarifying Bruno Mars mix-up
The 'Night at the Museum' actor recalled an awkward moment at the New York Comic Con

Alex Kingston, ‘Dr Who’ star, details onstage scare that led to shocking diagnosis

Alex Kingston, ‘Dr Who’ star, details onstage scare that led to shocking diagnosis
The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star opens up about the frightening onstage moment that exposed her shocking cancer diagnosis

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon spark marriage buzz as romance reaches new milestone

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon spark marriage buzz as romance reaches new milestone
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

Taylor Swift’s late high school pal’s mom breaks silence on ‘Ruin the Friendship’

Taylor Swift’s late high school pal’s mom breaks silence on ‘Ruin the Friendship’
Taylor Swift’s new track ‘Ruin the Friendship’ is believed to be about her late high school best friend

Ryan Reynolds blasted over ‘disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds blasted over ‘disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively
The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star made 'disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift mesmerizes with first live performance of ‘Fate of Ophelia’: Watch

Taylor Swift mesmerizes with first live performance of ‘Fate of Ophelia’: Watch
Jimmy Fallon releases exclusive clip of Taylor Swift performing her hit track ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Lady Gaga set to step into fashion world in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

Lady Gaga set to step into fashion world in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel
The Oscar and Grammy-winning star is reportedly set to make an appearance in the upcoming sequel

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas for special Karva Chauth surprise

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas for special Karva Chauth surprise
The ‘Heads of State’ actress expresses her deep affection for Nick Jonas in loving tribute

Blake Lively’s alleged contract leak exposes shocking mega salary details

Blake Lively’s alleged contract leak exposes shocking mega salary details
The 'Gossip Girl' star's alleged salary leak stuns fans with mega payday details