Julia Roberts admits Royal Box blunder at Wimbledon with Benedict Cumberbatch

Julia Roberts shared a hilarious story from last year's Wimbledon Royal Box, where she was seated beside Benedict Cumberbatch.
The After the Hunt actress appeared on The Graham Norton Show with Benedict and recalled their last encounter together at the renowned tennis event last summer.
Roberts revealed that she was sitting between the Sherlock actor and her husband, Daniel Moder, in the Royal Box when Benedict "pointed out to me that I gasp every time the ball is struck."
"In the Royal Box you are supposed to be completely quiet. It is impossible to be silent in that scenario!" she explained.
Wimbledon's Royal Box is a coveted 74-seat suite, in which people such as Royal Family members, heads of government, celebrities, tennis stars, commercial partners, and British armed forces are invited to sit by the Chair of the All England Club.
Elsewhere in the show, Roberts was also asked if she will star in the recently announced Ocean's 14.
A reboot trilogy of the Oceans heist films was released from 2001 to 2007, with many of the original cast members said to be returning 18 years on from the last film.
The Pretty Woman actress kept it coy, sharing she was not part of the planning.
She explained, "We have talked about it, but I didn't know George [Clooney] was going to announce it!"
Ocean's Eleven sparked the first movie project between the pair. They have gone on to work together in several more projects that have made more than $962 million at the box office.