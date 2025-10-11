Home / Entertainment

Blake Lively hit with heartbreak after Taylor Swift’s new album marks 'most brutal' snub

The 'Gossip Girl' star is 'heartbroken and humiliated' after the 'Lover' singer’s new album seemingly targeted her

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Taylor Swift’s rumored feud with Blake Lively has taken a sharp turn, as fans claim the singer’s latest lyrics include her most cutting references yet.

As per Radaronline, the Gossip Girl star is "heartbroken and humiliated" after the Lover singer’s new album The Life of a Showgirl seemingly targeted her, marking what insiders called the singer’s "most brutal" snub.

A friend close to both women said, "Blake is devastated – this isn't something she can easily move past. She really loved Taylor and never thought their friendship would fall apart like this."

"Hearing those songs has hit her hard, and seeing people online convinced they're about her just makes it even more painful,” the source added.

One friend said, "Taylor was deeply upset by the suggestion that she had any part in it. She wanted to stay completely out of that whole legal situation."

A source shared, "Blake never imagined Taylor would stay upset for this long. The silence has been awful – it feels like she's lost a sister. She's tried contacting her through mutual friends, but most are too wary to get involved because they don’t want to risk upsetting Taylor."

An insider said losing Taylor Swift’s friendship is painful, and Blake Lively fears it could hurt her career, given Swift’s massive influence in Hollywood.

The fallout comes from Lively’s legal battle with ex-co-star Justin Baldoni over alleged harassment and defamation tied to It Ends With Us.

Baldoni’s team claimed Lively tried to use Swift’s influence on the script—a move insiders called "deeply upsetting"—prompting Swift to "step back" from the friendship.

Notably, this update came after Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were "taking some space" from each other, and “not speaking” to each other.

