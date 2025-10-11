Taylor Swift’s late high school pal’s mom breaks silence on ‘Ruin the Friendship’

Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s new track ‘Ruin the Friendship’ is believed to be about her late high school best friend

For Taylor Swift, friendship is everything!

In her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, released earlier this month, the Grammy-winning musician included a song, titled Ruin the Friendship, which reflects on a missed romantic opportunity with a high school friend.

The Eras Tour hitmaker sings about having feelings she did not act on, because of fears of ruining the friendship; however, when her pal passes away, she regrets over things left unsaid.

In the track, the songstress also advises to take emotional risks and better ruin the friendship rather than regretting it all your life over thinking what could have happened.

Many fans believe that Swift’s song is referenced about her late high school best friend Jeffrey Lang, with whom she used to hang out.

Breaking silence on Ruin the Friendship, Jeffrey’s mom Susan Lang told The Tennessean about her son and Swift’s friendship, saying that she also believes the track is about Jeffrey.

"They were really good friends. That's rare these days. They hung out at her house a lot. They were always joking around with each other,” she shared, adding that her son would be the first to hear any song Taylor Swift wrote back when they were teens.

Susan went on to express that she is thankful to the Elizabeth Taylor singer for “keeping his name alive” and not forgetting about him “after all this time.”

At the 2010 BMI Awards in Nashville – a week after Jeffrey Lang’s death – Taylor Swift received Country Songwriter of the Year, and during her acceptance speech, she mentioned her late pal, saying, "It's been a really emotional week for me.”

"Yesterday, I sang at the funeral of one of my best friends. And he was 21 and I used to play my songs for him first. So I would like to thank Jeff Lang," she emotionally added.

Ruin the Friendship is listed as track number six in Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl.

