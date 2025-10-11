Home / Entertainment

'Family Matters' star Darius McCrary arrested near US-Mexico border as fugitive

The 'Next Day Air' actor is currently held in a San Diego jail without bail over missing court appearance

  • By Hania Jamil
Darius McCrary, known for his work in Family Matters, is being held without bail in a San Diego jail.

According to official records, the 49-year-old was arrested on Sunday, October 5, by the US Border Patrol near the Mexico border for an out-of-state felony warrant. 

McCrary was booked at around 7:17 p.m. on a "fugitive arrest" charge and is awaiting his first court appearance, scheduled for Wednesday, October 15.

The warrant was over a Michigan case and is connected to the Christmas In Carolina actor's failure to appear in court regarding unpaid child-support obligations, reported TMZ.

His rep further told Us Weekly that McCrary was detained near the Mexico border while working with a real estate developer on a housing project for the homeless in Tijuana.

The statement explained, "The missed court appearance was for an ongoing child support dispute, whereas Oakland County mailed the notice to appear to Darius PO BOX giving him only three days to appear in Michigan Court."

Furthermore, it added that the actor checked his mail a day after his court date because he had Covid; however, "[he] immediately notified the Judge with a doctor’s note diagnosis of Covid.”

In his 2019 finalised divorce from former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner, McCrary was ordered to pay $1,366 per month in child support and complete substance abuse and batterers’ intervention programmes.

Brawner was granted full custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Zoey.

In 2018, Brawner claimed that McCrary had partially dislocated their young daughter’s arm.

Brawner told doctors that McCrary injured Zoey's arm while taking her to the bathroom, though he denied it, saying he only lifted her by the hands.

Later, the child was diagnosed with nursemaid's elbow, a partial dislocation common in young children.

McCrary is best known for his role as Eddie Winslow on the hit '90s sitcom Family Matters from 1989 to 1998, which he starred alongside on-screen parents Reginald VelJohnson and Jo Marie Payton.

