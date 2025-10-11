Timothée Chalamet 'rejects' Kylie Jenner's family plans amid breakup rumors

Timothée Chalamet has seemingly 'not been on board' with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner's, plans to grow a family amid breakup speculations.
The couple, who have been seeing each other since April 2023, are on the verge of splitting due to their disagreements over their relationship interests.
An insider recently revealed that Chalamet and Jenner have been arguing about having kids and officially starting their family.
However, the two, who have not been pictured in a few past months, sparked split rumours due to their absence from the spotlight.
The tipster further shared that the reality television star is looking forward to settling down and having a family as she finally wants stability in her personal life after ending a serious relationship with her former boyfriend, Travis Scott.
While the Oscar-nominated actor is not ready for the commitment.
"Timothée was on the brink of calling it quits with Kylie. His career is skyrocketing, and the last thing he wants right now is to be a father," the source told Mandatory magazine.
An insider also noted, "Marriage and children have been discussed, and they aren’t on the same page on timing because he is actively pursuing his career."
This report comes shortly after Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet debunked these ongoing split speculations, as the businesswoman paid a surprise visit to the premiere night of his upcoming film, Marty Supreme, at the New York Film Festival.