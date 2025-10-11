Jennifer Aniston fears rise of AI after deepfake beach snaps go viral  

Jennifer Aniston has raised concerns over artificial intelligence after her alleged fake beach snaps went viral.
In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, the 56-year-old American actress shared that she has been sending fake images of herself to her legal teams as she has been receiving false snaps regularly.
Shortly after her fake viral photos of Aniston showing at the beach in a black swimsuit, she labelled the process a big tech "crazy" for letting the issue spiral out of control.
The Friends star said, "I catch things all the time, or friends send me things saying, 'I don't think this is you', or 'I don't think you're advertising this', and I'll send it to my lawyers so they can do a cease-and-desist."
She also speaks out for young people who live their lives online, criticizing the lack of safeguards around social media and calling out the billionaires who profit from it.
"Congratulations on your billions, but it has taken down a huge portion of humanity," the Just Go with It actress added.
These bombshell remarks of Jennifer Aniston come while promoting the new season of her infamous television series, The Morning Show.
Notably, the fourth instalment of the show premiered on September 17 on Apple TV+.