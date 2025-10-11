Home / Entertainment

Wendy and Eddie Osefo back to their home after fraud charge arrest

The couple had 16 charges, including seven felonies associated with the alleged fraud surpassing $300

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Wendy and Eddie Osefo back to their home after fraud charge arrest
Wendy and Eddie Osefo back to their home after fraud charge arrest

The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie Osefo are finally back to their home following their arrest on October 9, 2025, in Westminster, Maryland.

The couple had 16 charges, including seven felonies associated with the alleged fraud surpassing $300.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the couple’s representatives said, “Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits."

"They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues," they added.

The Carrol County Sheriff's Office shared details regarding the arrest in a press release on October 10, 2025.

Sheriff's office revealed the charges come from a report in April 2024, when they reported a robbery of $200,000 worth of 80 pieces of jewelry, extravagant clothes, and other worthy and luxury items from their home.

However, the investigators revealed that $20,000 worth of items had been returned by the owners to the stores the items were bought and that photos showed Wendy wearing jewelry reported stolen.

Prosecutors allege the pair filed a $450,000 insurance claim to recover the losses.

The couple participated in RHOP in season 5 and were set to appear on Bravo’s upcoming Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, which has been postponed to October 21, 2025.

Notably, Wendy Osefo and Eddie Osefo, owner of Happy Eddie, share three children.

Timothée Chalamet 'rejects' Kylie Jenner's family plans amid breakup rumors

Timothée Chalamet 'rejects' Kylie Jenner's family plans amid breakup rumors
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began dating in April 2023

Rami Malek leaves little girl in tears after clarifying Bruno Mars mix-up

Rami Malek leaves little girl in tears after clarifying Bruno Mars mix-up
The 'Night at the Museum' actor recalled an awkward moment at the New York Comic Con

Alex Kingston, ‘Dr Who’ star, details onstage scare that led to shocking diagnosis

Alex Kingston, ‘Dr Who’ star, details onstage scare that led to shocking diagnosis
The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star opens up about the frightening onstage moment that exposed her shocking cancer diagnosis

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon spark marriage buzz as romance reaches new milestone

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon spark marriage buzz as romance reaches new milestone
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

Taylor Swift’s late high school pal’s mom breaks silence on ‘Ruin the Friendship’

Taylor Swift’s late high school pal’s mom breaks silence on ‘Ruin the Friendship’
Taylor Swift’s new track ‘Ruin the Friendship’ is believed to be about her late high school best friend

Ryan Reynolds blasted over ‘disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds blasted over ‘disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively
The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star made 'disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift mesmerizes with first live performance of ‘Fate of Ophelia’: Watch

Taylor Swift mesmerizes with first live performance of ‘Fate of Ophelia’: Watch
Jimmy Fallon releases exclusive clip of Taylor Swift performing her hit track ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Lady Gaga set to step into fashion world in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

Lady Gaga set to step into fashion world in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel
The Oscar and Grammy-winning star is reportedly set to make an appearance in the upcoming sequel

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas for special Karva Chauth surprise

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas for special Karva Chauth surprise
The ‘Heads of State’ actress expresses her deep affection for Nick Jonas in loving tribute

Blake Lively’s alleged contract leak exposes shocking mega salary details

Blake Lively’s alleged contract leak exposes shocking mega salary details
The 'Gossip Girl' star's alleged salary leak stuns fans with mega payday details

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ becomes her 14th UK chart-topper album

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ becomes her 14th UK chart-topper album
Taylor Swift acheives biggest opening week of her career as 'The Life Of A Showgirl' smashes UK chart records

Megan Thee Stallion secures major award for mental health activism

Megan Thee Stallion secures major award for mental health activism
The 'Wanna Be' hitmaker launched her organization Pete & Thomas in February 2022