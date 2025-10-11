Wendy and Eddie Osefo back to their home after fraud charge arrest

The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie Osefo are finally back to their home following their arrest on October 9, 2025, in Westminster, Maryland.
The couple had 16 charges, including seven felonies associated with the alleged fraud surpassing $300.
In a statement to PEOPLE, the couple’s representatives said, “Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits."
"They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues," they added.
The Carrol County Sheriff's Office shared details regarding the arrest in a press release on October 10, 2025.
Sheriff's office revealed the charges come from a report in April 2024, when they reported a robbery of $200,000 worth of 80 pieces of jewelry, extravagant clothes, and other worthy and luxury items from their home.
However, the investigators revealed that $20,000 worth of items had been returned by the owners to the stores the items were bought and that photos showed Wendy wearing jewelry reported stolen.
Prosecutors allege the pair filed a $450,000 insurance claim to recover the losses.
The couple participated in RHOP in season 5 and were set to appear on Bravo’s upcoming Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, which has been postponed to October 21, 2025.
Notably, Wendy Osefo and Eddie Osefo, owner of Happy Eddie, share three children.