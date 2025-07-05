Olivia Rodrigo mesmerizes crowd at Roskilde Festival 2025 in Denmark

Olivia Rodrigo has delivered another show-stopping performance just days after headlining Glastonbury Festival.
On Friday, July 4, the Déjà vu hitmaker delivered a mesmerizing show at Roskilde Festival 2025 in Denmark.
For the soul-out show, Olivia showcased a slew of bold outfit as she belted out the lyrics of some of her hit song.
She donned a purple leather halter neck bra and matching hot pants which she paired with delicate silver studs.
The Happier singer completed her look with a pair of fishnet stockings and chunky knee-high boots.
Later on, Olivia changed into another outfit which comprised of a graphic printed crop top and low-slung leather shorts.
The show also featured artists like Doechii, Artigeardit, Jamie XX, Schoolboy Q, Electric Callboy, Faye Webster, The Hu, Magdalena Bay, Saint Levant, Big Fan, Allie X, Neckbreakker, Show Strippers and more.
Olivia’s Roskilde Festival performance comes a week after she headlined Glastonbury at the Pyramid Stage.
“Headlining Glastonbury was quite literally just like a dream. thank you especially to Robert Smith for playing two of my favorite songs of all time on stage with me last night. and also for writing on my t shirt backstage (I am keeping it forever),” she wrote on Instagram following her performance.
The Roskilde Festival, which will run until July 5, also featured artists such as Charli XCX, Stormzy, and Fontaines D.C.