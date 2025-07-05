Liam, Noel Gallagher end 16-Year feud with Oasis reunion in Cardiff 

Oasis' lead singers, Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, finally ended their 16-year-long feud with their first ever show in London.
As per Mail Online, Oasis rock band mates reunited on stage at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Friday, July 4.
Seeing their favorite rock band performing after 16 years of a long-running feud, the fans could not hold back their tears on the first night of the long-awaited Oasis reunion tour in Cardiff.
Noel and Liam appeared for the first time on stage together in 16 years, during their headline-grabbing musical show.
The Gallagher brother proved their loyalty with their singing profession, as they performed while holding hands.
Notably, they delivered electrifying performances on their iconic renditions, including Some Might Say, Morning Glory, and Wonderwall.
How many celebrities attended Oasis show?
According to media reports, in addition to 75,000 fans, several celebrity fans attended the sold-out show in Cardiff, including Danny Dyer, Vernon Kay and Rob Brydon.
While commencing the show, Liam and Noel walked out with their arms around each other in a sweet display of affection and unity, leaving fans teary-eyed.
The Gallagher brothers are set to perform for 41 shows across Europe and the 900,000 fans who have eagerly snapped up tickets will not be disappointed with the set list.
Why Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher were feuding?
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher have been feuding over a combination of personal and professional issues, including Personality Clashes, as Liam is known for his brash and outspoken demeanour, and Noel is more reserved and analytical.